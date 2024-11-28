FINDING NEMO KIDS! An Afternoon Performance Presented by Servant Stage Company!

210 Pitney Rd

Lancaster, PA 17601

General admission
free
Donations can also be made at the door or online.
$5 Pay-What-You-Will
$5
Thank you for supporting Servant Stage and making these shows accessible for everyone!
$10 Pay-What-You-Will
$10
Thank you for supporting Servant Stage and making these shows accessible for everyone!
$20 Pay-What-You-Will
$20
Thank you for supporting Servant Stage and making these shows accessible for everyone!
$50 Pay-What-You-Will
$50
Thank you for supporting Servant Stage and making these shows accessible for everyone!
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing