Findlay Elks Gun Raffle

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About this event
One Admission includes 1 raffle tickets & dinner.
Minimum purchase of 5 tickets.
Additional tickets available at the lodge or at the event
Limited to 250 seats for dinner
Must be age 18+ to enter event
Online ticket orders will be available for pickup in the Elks Lounge or held at the door the night of the event.
INCLUDES 10 ENTRY TICKETS
1 raffle tickets for THE ‘SPONSORS ONLY GUN RAFFLE
Online ticket orders will be available for pickup in the Elks Lounge or held at the door the night of the event.
INCLUDES 60 ENTRY TICKETS
6 raffle tickets for THE ‘SPONSORS ONLY GUN RAFFLE’
Reserved table for 6 people
Online ticket orders will be available for pickup in the Elks Lounge or held at the door the night of the event.
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