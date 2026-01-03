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Findlay Elks

About this event

Findlay Elks Gun Raffle

900 W Melrose Ave

Findlay, OH 45840, USA

General Admission
$10

One Admission includes 1 raffle tickets & dinner.

Minimum purchase of 5 tickets.
Additional tickets available at the lodge or at the event

Limited to 250 seats for dinner
Must be age 18+ to enter event

Online ticket orders will be available for pickup in the Elks Lounge or held at the door the night of the event.

Sponsor Ticket
$100

INCLUDES 10 ENTRY TICKETS
1 raffle tickets for THE ‘SPONSORS ONLY GUN RAFFLE

Online ticket orders will be available for pickup in the Elks Lounge or held at the door the night of the event.

VIP Admission
$500

INCLUDES 60 ENTRY TICKETS
6 raffle tickets for THE ‘SPONSORS ONLY GUN RAFFLE’
Reserved table for 6 people


Online ticket orders will be available for pickup in the Elks Lounge or held at the door the night of the event.

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