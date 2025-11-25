Findlay Family Tennis Association

Hosted by

Findlay Family Tennis Association

About this event

Holiday Doubles Ladders Tournament and Tennis Christmas Party

1400 Manor Hill Rd

Findlay, OH 45840, USA

5.5 Doubles Tournament
$25

Wednesday, December 10 | 1:00 – 3:00 pm


2 hours of fast, competitive tennis + 30-minute pro-led warm-up and seeding games.

Sign up solo or with a partner – your choice, we’ll pair singles.

6.0 Doubles Tournament
$25

Wednesday, December 3 | 1:00 – 3:00 pm


2 hours of fast, competitive tennis + 30-minute pro-led warm-up and seeding games.

Sign up solo or with a partner – your choice, we’ll pair singles.

6.5 Doubles Tournament
$25

Friday, December 5 | 1:00 – 3:00 pm


2 hours of fast, competitive tennis + 30-minute pro-led warm-up and seeding games.

Sign up solo or with a partner – your choice, we’ll pair singles.

T Shirt
$25

Comfy, soft-style tee featuring a festive tennis design.

Unisex sizing – only available through this campaign!

All proceeds support Findlay Family Tennis Association.

Holiday Party
$10

Tuesday, December 23 | 9:00 – 12:00pm

Fun tennis games all morning + potluck lunch afterward. Open to everyone – no tournament registration required!

Bring a dish to share and come celebrate the season with the Findlay tennis family.

Add a donation for Findlay Family Tennis Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!