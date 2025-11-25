Holiday Doubles Ladders Tournament and Tennis Christmas Party

Hosted by
Wednesday, December 10 | 1:00 – 3:00 pm
2 hours of fast, competitive tennis + 30-minute pro-led warm-up and seeding games.
Sign up solo or with a partner – your choice, we’ll pair singles.
Wednesday, December 3 | 1:00 – 3:00 pm
2 hours of fast, competitive tennis + 30-minute pro-led warm-up and seeding games.
Sign up solo or with a partner – your choice, we’ll pair singles.
Friday, December 5 | 1:00 – 3:00 pm
2 hours of fast, competitive tennis + 30-minute pro-led warm-up and seeding games.
Sign up solo or with a partner – your choice, we’ll pair singles.
Comfy, soft-style tee featuring a festive tennis design.
Unisex sizing – only available through this campaign!
All proceeds support Findlay Family Tennis Association.
Tuesday, December 23 | 9:00 – 12:00pm
Fun tennis games all morning + potluck lunch afterward. Open to everyone – no tournament registration required!
Bring a dish to share and come celebrate the season with the Findlay tennis family.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!