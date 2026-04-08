History Preserved: Sam Barlow 33 Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
~ Milwaukee M18 2 gallon wet/dry vacuum
~ Milwaukee M18 rechargeable dual battery pack ( donated by Ferguson )
~ $200 certificate Pro Automotive and Deisel
~ Alignment at Point S Tire Factory
Est. Value $750
Starting bid
~ Eagle Crest Resort - $350 gift card
~ 3 day boarding or day care - Dog Zone
~ Promessa leather jacket - Feathers and Leathers
Est Value $550
Starting bid
~ $200 certificate - Anglers Unlimited
~ $25 certificate - Plymouth Pub
~ Plymouth Pub shirt and pullover sweater swag
Est Value $275
Starting bid
Armor All Complete Auto Care Bucket ~ Les Schwab Scappoose
Roadside Emergency Kit ~ Les Schwab Scappoose
$200 certificate - Pro Automotive and Deisel
Est Value $275
Starting bid
~ Pioneer car stereo - Rainier Sound Authority
~ $25 certificate - Fultano's
Est Value $275
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!