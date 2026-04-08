Sam Barlow Historical Society Inc
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Sam Barlow Historical Society Inc

About this event

Sales closed

History Preserved: Sam Barlow 33 Auction

Milwaukee/ PAD Auction 1 item
Milwaukee/ PAD Auction 1
$500

Starting bid

~ Milwaukee M18 2 gallon wet/dry vacuum

~ Milwaukee M18 rechargeable dual battery pack ( donated by Ferguson )

~ $200 certificate Pro Automotive and Deisel

~ Alignment at Point S Tire Factory

Est. Value $750

Auction 2 Weekend Getaway item
Auction 2 Weekend Getaway
$300

Starting bid

~ Eagle Crest Resort - $350 gift card


~ 3 day boarding or day care - Dog Zone


~ Promessa leather jacket - Feathers and Leathers


Est Value $550

Fish On!!! Auction 3 item
Fish On!!! Auction 3
$150

Starting bid

~ $200 certificate - Anglers Unlimited


~ $25 certificate - Plymouth Pub


~ Plymouth Pub shirt and pullover sweater swag


Est Value $275

Auction 4 item
Auction 4
$150

Starting bid

Armor All Complete Auto Care Bucket ~ Les Schwab Scappoose


Roadside Emergency Kit ~ Les Schwab Scappoose


$200 certificate - Pro Automotive and Deisel


Est Value $275

Pioneer Car Stereo Auction 5 item
Pioneer Car Stereo Auction 5
$150

Starting bid

~ Pioneer car stereo - Rainier Sound Authority


~ $25 certificate - Fultano's


Est Value $275

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