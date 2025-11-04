Fine Arts Ball — 2026 Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
• Premier logo placement on all event collateral, signage, and NAC website
• Opportunity to speak or present award at the Fine Arts Ball
• Private salon event curated for sponsor’s team/clients
• Full-page ad in program and newsletters
• Recognition in press releases and all social media outreach
• Prominent logo placement on event collateral, signage, and website
• Recognition at the Fine Arts Ball and all major NAC events
• Half-page ad in program and newsletters
• Invitation to exclusive donor receptions
• Sponsor feature in NAC e-newsletter and social media
• Logo placement on signage and NAC website
• Recognition at selected NAC programs - Salons / Gallery Strolls / Member Show
• Quarter-page ad in program
• Invitation to NAC donor receptions
• Sponsor feature in NAC e-newsletter and social media
• Logo listed on NAC website and signage
• Recognition in newsletters and social media
• Invitation to NAC events
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!