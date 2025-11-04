Newport Artists Collective

Hosted by

Newport Artists Collective

About this event

Fine Arts Ball — 2026 Sponsorship

1 Goat Island Rd

Newport, RI 02840, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$50,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• Premier logo placement on all event collateral, signage, and NAC website

•  Opportunity to speak or present award at the Fine Arts Ball 

• Private salon event curated for sponsor’s team/clients 

• Full-page ad in program and newsletters 

• Recognition in press releases and all social media outreach 

Supporting Sponsor
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

• Prominent logo placement on event collateral, signage, and website 

• Recognition at the Fine Arts Ball and all major NAC events 

• Half-page ad in program and newsletters 

• Invitation to exclusive donor receptions 

• Sponsor feature in NAC e-newsletter and social media

Community Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

• Logo placement on signage and NAC website 

• Recognition at selected NAC programs - Salons / Gallery Strolls / Member Show

• Quarter-page ad in program

• Invitation to NAC donor receptions

• Sponsor feature in NAC e-newsletter and social media

Friend of NAC
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

• Logo listed on NAC website and signage 

• Recognition in newsletters and social media 

• Invitation to NAC events 

Add a donation for Newport Artists Collective

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!