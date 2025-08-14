25-26 FineARTS SHOP

Offered by
These CHARCOAL GRAY, soft, light weight, tri-blend, T-Shirts are school approved shirts, that can be worn year-round. Available in multiple sizes
These CHARCOAL GRAY, soft, light weight, tri-blend, T-Shirts are school approved shirts, that can be worn year-round.
Designed by our very on PLDMS alumni, these soft, light weight, tri-blend, T-Shirts are school approved shirts, that can be worn year-round. Available in multiple sizes and colors
Wind Ensemble, Jazz Band, Advanced Chorus wear this polo as part of their mandatory uniform for performances.
Make sure to write the student name, ensemble, and what size they are for check out.
This donation covers one small repair for the school instrument on loan, or a cleaning of the school instrument at the end of the year.
Limited supply of previous year's FAA performance shirts. Please specify your size, and we will notify you if it is available.
ALL Musicians will need 1 book $15
(EXCEPT PERCUSSION)
PERCUSSION ONLY will need 1 book $23
ALL Symphonic Band and Wind ensemble Musicians will need 1 book $9
PERCUSSION: Each musician will ALSO need mallets & Percussion $9
Wind ensemble musicians need 1 book $9
Only Jazz band Musicians $16
Piano, Drum set & Bass guitar $19
Gold music note stress toy
PLDMS pins for backpack/lanyard
