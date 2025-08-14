Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School Fine Arts Association, Inc.

Offered by

Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School Fine Arts Association, Inc.

About this shop

25-26 FineARTS SHOP

PLDMS Logo T-shirt item
PLDMS Logo T-shirt
$19

These CHARCOAL GRAY, soft, light weight, tri-blend, T-Shirts are school approved shirts, that can be worn year-round. Available in multiple sizes


cash accepted/checks to PLDMSFAA

PLDMS Logo T-shirt XXL item
PLDMS Logo T-shirt XXL
$22

These CHARCOAL GRAY, soft, light weight, tri-blend, T-Shirts are school approved shirts, that can be worn year-round.


cash accepted/checks to PLDMSFAA

FARTS T-shirt item
FARTS T-shirt
$20

Designed by our very on PLDMS alumni, these soft, light weight, tri-blend, T-Shirts are school approved shirts, that can be worn year-round. Available in multiple sizes and colors


cash accepted/checks to PLDMSFAA

Fine Arts Polo (Wind Ensemble, Jazz Band, Advanced Chorus) item
Fine Arts Polo (Wind Ensemble, Jazz Band, Advanced Chorus)
$20

Wind Ensemble, Jazz Band, Advanced Chorus wear this polo as part of their mandatory uniform for performances.

Make sure to write the student name, ensemble, and what size they are for check out.

School Instrument Rental item
School Instrument Rental
$50

This donation covers one small repair for the school instrument on loan, or a cleaning of the school instrument at the end of the year.

Prior Year Performance T-shirts
$5

Limited supply of previous year's FAA performance shirts. Please specify your size, and we will notify you if it is available.


cash accepted/checks to PLDMSFAA

BAND: Essential Elements for Band, Volume 1 item
BAND: Essential Elements for Band, Volume 1
$15

ALL Musicians will need 1 book $15

(EXCEPT PERCUSSION)


cash accepted/checks to PLDMSFAA

BAND: Essential Elements for Band, Volume 1 item
BAND: Essential Elements for Band, Volume 1
$23

PERCUSSION ONLY will need 1 book $23


cash accepted/checks to PLDMSFAA

SYMPHONIC BAND & WIND ENSEMBLE: Warm ups & Beyond item
SYMPHONIC BAND & WIND ENSEMBLE: Warm ups & Beyond
$9

ALL Symphonic Band and Wind ensemble Musicians will need 1 book $9


PERCUSSION: Each musician will ALSO need mallets & Percussion $9


cash accepted/checks to PLDMSFAA

WIND ENSEMBLE: Habits of a Beginner Band Muscian item
WIND ENSEMBLE: Habits of a Beginner Band Muscian
$12

Wind ensemble musicians need 1 book $9


cash accepted/checks to PLDMSFAA

JAZZ: Essential Elements for Jazz Ensemble item
JAZZ: Essential Elements for Jazz Ensemble
$16

Only Jazz band Musicians $16


cash accepted/checks to PLDMSFAA

JAZZ: Essential Elements for Jazz Ensemble item
JAZZ: Essential Elements for Jazz Ensemble
$19

Piano, Drum set & Bass guitar $19


cash accepted/checks to PLDMSFAA

Music Notes item
Music Notes
$2

Gold music note stress toy

Bracelets
$2
PLDMS Pins item
PLDMS Pins
$2

PLDMS pins for backpack/lanyard

Pencils and gel crayons item
Pencils and gel crayons
$1

School Supplies

Mechanical Pencils/Multi Color Pen item
Mechanical Pencils/Multi Color Pen
$2

School Supplies

Back Pack Key chain
$5
Add a donation for Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School Fine Arts Association, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!