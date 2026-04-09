Join us for an energizing and fun-filled Finer Fitness Line Dancing Class. Your General Admission ticket includes full access to this exciting 2-hour experience featuring beginner-friendly instruction, the latest line dances, and a vibrant, welcoming atmosphere.





Enjoy music, movement, and community while supporting a meaningful cause. Proceeds from this event benefit our scholarship fund, helping provide educational opportunities for students in the South Bay.





Water and light snacks will be provided.





Secure your spot today and come ready to move with purpose.