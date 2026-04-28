Finer Flow: Hip‑Hop Yoga in the Park

Join Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, Delta Alpha Theta Zeta Chapter for an energizing fusion of movement, music, and mindfulness at Hip‑Hop Yoga in the Park. This dynamic outdoor experience blends the rhythm and fun of hip‑hop with the grounding flow of yoga, creating a space where wellness meets sisterhood.





Participants of all fitness levels are welcome to move, breathe, and flow through a guided session designed to strengthen the body, refresh the mind, and uplift the spirit. Surrounded by nature and community, this event promotes holistic well‑being while celebrating the principles of Service, Sisterhood, Scholarship, and Finer Womanhood.





Whether you're a seasoned yogi or stepping onto the mat for the first time, come enjoy a vibrant atmosphere, positive energy, and a supportive space to connect with others. Bring your mat, your water, and your best blue‑and‑white vibes! We’ll see you in the park.