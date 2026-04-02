Finer ThingZ 2026: Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Live with Rick Ross -2026 Tour Feel the energy. Hear the anthems. Live the moment. Score two tickets to see Rick Ross live at ESL Ball Park on July 25, 2026 at 7:00 PM. From chart‑topping classics to larger‑than‑life presence, this concert promises an unforgettable night for any hip‑hop fan. Perfect for music lovers, date night, or a night out with your “plus one.”
Estimated Value: $110
Bid big- memories like this don’t come on replay.
Starting bid
Confidence. Care. Community.
This uplifting self‑care bundle from You Are Beautifully Made LLC is more than swag- it’s a reminder of worth, purpose, and intentional living.
Includes:
● Reusable woven basket
● Coffee mug
● Branded lifestyle items designed to uplift and affirm
Estimated Value: $75–$100
Founded in Rochester, NY, You Are Beautifully Made LLC is a woman‑owned, Black‑owned small business dedicated to empowerment, affirmation, and wellness. Since its incorporation in 2020, the brand has centered self‑worth, faith, and purpose- reminding us all that beauty starts from within.
Starting bid
Powered by Stated (& Nem), LLC. Culture. Creativity. Community. This thoughtfully curated bundle supports scholarship and community impact while celebrating Black history, education, and self‑expression. Includes: ● Embroidered distressed dad cap (adjustable) ● Dual‑sided premium canvas tote ● Printed unisex sweatshirt (XL) ● 100‑page hardcover journal ● Vanity license plate ● Sticker pack (5 Black history‑inspired designs)
About Stated (& Nem), LLC: Founded by Rochester native La’Toni Cromes, Stated is a creative education and cultural preservation agency born from storytelling, community engagement, and a deep love for 90s/early‑2000s culture. What began as ideas scribbled in grad‑school notebooks became a movement rooted in education through engagement, helping schools and communities reconnect creativity, culture, and learning.
Value: $375+
Starting bid
Enjoy an elevated dining experience for two with Cooking with Uncle D, featuring: ● Appetizer ● Fresh salad ● Entrée ● Dessert ● A bottle of wine
Perfect for date night, anniversaries, or simply treating yourself to an unforgettable meal prepared with passion and care. Because good food creates great memories.
Estimated Value: $270
Starting bid
A spiritual ritual basket inspired by the 5 love languages. Each piece is intentional and designed to make the recipient feel loved, not just receive items:
• Affirmation card → Words of Affirmation (spoken love + emotional safety)
• Salt bath ritual → Acts of Service (a prepared moment for release and care)
• Tea blend → Quality Time (slowing down and being present with self)
• Body oil → Physical Touch (sensual connection and self-anointing)
• His & Hers bracelets → Receiving Gifts (symbol of connection and shared energy)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!