Finer Womanhood Blue Revue: "From Girls to Pearls" and Scholarship Recognition

Villanova, PA 19085, USA
Purchase your full table by December 6, 2025 to receive priority table selection. This exclusive offer gives you the opportunity to choose your preferred table before general assignments begin. Pick the perfect spot for you and your guests!
Be part of an inspiring evening as Rho Chi Community UPLIFT, Inc. and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Rho Chi Zeta Chapter, proudly present the Annual Finer Womanhood Blue Revue & Scholarship Luncheon.
For just $70, Rho Chi Zeta undergraduate and youth auxiliary members are invited to attend the Annual Finer Womanhood Blue Revue: "From Girls to Pearls."
For only $75, register to be a vendor at this celebration as we celebrate young women transitioning from Girls to Pearls and award scholarships. This is a great opportunity for you to showcase your business, raise funds, and connect with a supportive audience.
Vendors may purchase a meal for only $45. Enjoy a delicious meal while showcasing your products and services.
Make a bold statement with a $150 Back Page Ad in the Annual Finer Womanhood Blue Revue Magazine. As the most prominent placement, this premium ad space highlights your support for the U.P.L.I.F.T. Mentoring Program and the young ladies transitioning into the Archonette Club. Your ad will not only celebrate their achievements but also contribute to raising vital scholarship funds, empowering these future leaders to pursue their dreams. Secure the back page today and leave a lasting impression while making a meaningful impact!
Highlight your support with a $125 Inside Back Page Ad in the Annual Finer Womanhood Blue Revue Magazine. This prime placement offers a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the achievements of the young ladies in the U.P.L.I.F.T. Mentoring Program as they transition to the Archonette Club. Your ad will directly contribute to scholarship funds, empowering these future leaders to achieve their goals. Reserve the inside back page today and make a meaningful impact while showcasing your support!
Support the next generation of leaders by purchasing a $100 Full-Page Ad in the Annual Finer Womanhood Blue Revue Magazine. This is your opportunity to celebrate the achievements of the young ladies in the U.P.L.I.F.T. Mentoring Program and their transition into the Archonette Club, where they will continue their journey of growth and mentorship. Your ad will not only showcase your support but also contribute directly to raising scholarship funds, empowering these young women to pursue their dreams. Join us in making a lasting impact—reserve your full-page ad today!
Show your support for the young ladies of the U.P.L.I.F.T. Mentoring Program by purchasing a $75 Half-Page Ad in the Annual Finer Womanhood Blue Revue Magazine. This ad provides a meaningful way to celebrate their accomplishments and their transition into the Archonette Club, where they will continue to grow and thrive through mentorship. Proceeds from your ad will help raise scholarship funds, creating opportunities for these bright young women to achieve their goals. Be a part of this inspiring initiative—secure your half-page ad today!
Show your support for the young ladies of the U.P.L.I.F.T. Mentoring Program by purchasing a $50 Quarter-Page Ad in the Annual Finer Womanhood Blue Revue Magazine. This ad provides a meaningful way to celebrate their accomplishments and their transition into the Archonette Club, where they will continue to grow and thrive through mentorship. Proceeds from your ad will help raise scholarship funds, creating opportunities for these bright young women to achieve their goals. Be a part of this inspiring initiative—secure your half-page ad today!
Promote your business or show your support with a $25 Business Card Ad in the Annual Finer Womanhood Blue Revue Magazine. This affordable option allows you to celebrate the achievements of the young ladies in the U.P.L.I.F.T. Mentoring Program while helping to raise funds for scholarships. Your contribution will make a lasting impact on their journey of growth, mentorship, and success. Reserve your business card ad today and be part of this inspiring cause!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!