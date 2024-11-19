Finer Womanhood Blue Revue: "From Girls to Pearls" - Celebrating 25 Years of Excellence

For just $65, this Youth 12 & Under ticket offers an unforgettable experience at the Annual Finer Womanhood Blue Revue: "From Girls to Pearls." Join us in celebrating the remarkable achievements of the young ladies in the UPLIFT Mentoring Program during an evening of elegance, talent, and inspiration. This event provides a meaningful opportunity for children to witness the transformation and growth of their peers while enjoying a night filled with community and empowerment.

