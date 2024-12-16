Finer Womanhood Sponsorship

Maximize your brand’s visibility with 2 event tickets, a full-page ad, social media shoutout, DJ shoutout, and shared table space for business cards and flyers. Showcase your business to our audience in style!
Gold- Half Page Ad + 1 Ticket + More
$500
Elevate your brand presence with 1 event ticket, a half-page ad, and shared table space for business cards. It's the perfect way to connect and stand out!
Silver- Quarter Page Ad
$250
An ideal choice for concise promotion, featuring a quarter-page ad to showcase your logo and key information. Ensure your business gets noticed by attendees!
Bronze- Honorable Mention
$100
Show your support and gain recognition with an Honorable Mention on our Bronze Sponsor screen. Your business name will be highlighted, acknowledging your valued contribution to the event's success and celebrating your role in this special occasion!
