Fingerprints SUNDAY JULY 19

Mid-Florida Pop Warner Fingerprinting
YOU MUST SELECT A TIME TO GET AN APPOINTMENT
Mid-Florida Pop Warner Fingerprinting
Join us on Sunday, July 19 to complete your required fingerprinting for Mid-Florida Pop Warner.
Important Information
- NO REFUNDS. A $30.00 fee will be charged to change your appointment.
- A valid driver's license or government-issued photo ID is REQUIRED. Photos of your ID on your phone will NOT be accepted.
- You must arrive only at your scheduled fingerprint appointment time. The reminder you receive may show the class time—this is NOT your fingerprint appointment time.
- If you are scheduling an appointment for someone else, it is your responsibility to provide them with their assigned appointment time.
- If you miss your appointment, you will be required to schedule a new appointment or wait to see if we can fit you into the schedule.
- YOU NEED TO BRING YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE - not a picture on your phone.
- Location: Walker Field - Field House 415 S Park Ave., Winter Garden
Please be patient if we are running behind schedule. We are processing a large number of volunteers and are doing our very best to stay on time. Remember, everyone assisting with this event is a volunteer, and we appreciate your kindness and understanding.
Thank you for helping us ensure a safe environment for all Mid-Florida Pop Warner participants.
Mid-Florida Pop Warner Fingerprinting
YOU MUST SELECT A TIME TO GET AN APPOINTMENT
Mid-Florida Pop Warner Fingerprinting
Join us on Sunday, July 19 to complete your required fingerprinting for Mid-Florida Pop Warner.
Important Information
- NO REFUNDS. A $30.00 fee will be charged to change your appointment.
- A valid driver's license or government-issued photo ID is REQUIRED. Photos of your ID on your phone will NOT be accepted.
- You must arrive only at your scheduled fingerprint appointment time. The reminder you receive may show the class time—this is NOT your fingerprint appointment time.
- If you are scheduling an appointment for someone else, it is your responsibility to provide them with their assigned appointment time.
- If you miss your appointment, you will be required to schedule a new appointment or wait to see if we can fit you into the schedule.
- YOU NEED TO BRING YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE - not a picture on your phone.
- Location: Walker Field - Field House 415 S Park Ave., Winter Garden
Please be patient if we are running behind schedule. We are processing a large number of volunteers and are doing our very best to stay on time. Remember, everyone assisting with this event is a volunteer, and we appreciate your kindness and understanding.
Thank you for helping us ensure a safe environment for all Mid-Florida Pop Warner participants.