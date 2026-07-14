Fingerprints SUNDAY JULY 19

Mid-Florida Pop Warner Fingerprinting



YOU MUST SELECT A TIME TO GET AN APPOINTMENT





Mid-Florida Pop Warner Fingerprinting

Join us on Sunday, July 19 to complete your required fingerprinting for Mid-Florida Pop Warner.

Important Information

NO REFUNDS. A $30.00 fee will be charged to change your appointment.

A valid driver's license or government-issued photo ID is REQUIRED. Photos of your ID on your phone will NOT be accepted.

You must arrive only at your scheduled fingerprint appointment time. The reminder you receive may show the class time— this is NOT your fingerprint appointment time.

If you are scheduling an appointment for someone else, it is your responsibility to provide them with their assigned appointment time.

If you miss your appointment, you will be required to schedule a new appointment or wait to see if we can fit you into the schedule.

YOU NEED TO BRING YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE - not a picture on your phone.

Location: Walker Field - Field House 415 S Park Ave., Winter Garden

Please be patient if we are running behind schedule. We are processing a large number of volunteers and are doing our very best to stay on time. Remember, everyone assisting with this event is a volunteer, and we appreciate your kindness and understanding.

Thank you for helping us ensure a safe environment for all Mid-Florida Pop Warner participants.