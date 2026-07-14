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MID-FLORIDA POP WARNER FOOTBALL CONFERENCE, INC.

Hosted by

MID-FLORIDA POP WARNER FOOTBALL CONFERENCE, INC.

About this event

Fingerprints SUNDAY JULY 19

Walker Field 415 S Park Ave

Winter Garden, FL 34787, USA

Fingerprinting
$60

Mid-Florida Pop Warner Fingerprinting


YOU MUST SELECT A TIME TO GET AN APPOINTMENT


Mid-Florida Pop Warner Fingerprinting

Join us on Sunday, July 19 to complete your required fingerprinting for Mid-Florida Pop Warner.

Important Information

  • NO REFUNDS. A $30.00 fee will be charged to change your appointment.
  • A valid driver's license or government-issued photo ID is REQUIRED. Photos of your ID on your phone will NOT be accepted.
  • You must arrive only at your scheduled fingerprint appointment time. The reminder you receive may show the class time—this is NOT your fingerprint appointment time.
  • If you are scheduling an appointment for someone else, it is your responsibility to provide them with their assigned appointment time.
  • If you miss your appointment, you will be required to schedule a new appointment or wait to see if we can fit you into the schedule.
  • YOU NEED TO BRING YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE - not a picture on your phone.
  • Location: Walker Field - Field House 415 S Park Ave., Winter Garden

Please be patient if we are running behind schedule. We are processing a large number of volunteers and are doing our very best to stay on time. Remember, everyone assisting with this event is a volunteer, and we appreciate your kindness and understanding.

Thank you for helping us ensure a safe environment for all Mid-Florida Pop Warner participants.

Add a donation for MID-FLORIDA POP WARNER FOOTBALL CONFERENCE, INC.

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