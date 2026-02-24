La Finka

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La Finka

About this event

Finka Presents: Ripe Ideas - Psychedelic Panel - On Mental Health & Brain Healing

4000 Plumas St

Reno, NV 89509, USA

Suggested
$20

This is the suggested rate. It helps cover production costs and ongoing infrastructure at La Finka.

Supporter
$35

Choose this if you want to contribute a little extra to improve our programming here at La Finka!


Your additional support helps improve the experience!

No One Left Behind
Pay what you can

No one is turned away for lack of funds. If cost is a barrier, select a price that works for you. Showing up and participating is what matters most.

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