Finka Presents: Ripe Ideas - Psychedelic Panel - On Mental Health & Brain Healing

About this event
This is the suggested rate. It helps cover production costs and ongoing infrastructure at La Finka.
Choose this if you want to contribute a little extra to improve our programming here at La Finka!
Your additional support helps improve the experience!
No one is turned away for lack of funds. If cost is a barrier, select a price that works for you. Showing up and participating is what matters most.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!