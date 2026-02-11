Finley Grace Organization for SIDS Research

Offered by

Finley Grace Organization for SIDS Research

About the memberships

Finley Grace Organization for SIDS 2026 Sponsorship Packages

Community Sponsor
$100

No expiration

Sponsor sign displayed on the road leading up to the clubhouse.

Social Media promotion during the weeks leading up to the event.

Hole Sponsor
$250

No expiration

Sponsor sign displayed on a designated hole.

Social Media promotion during the weeks leading up to the event.

Friday Night Crawfish Boil Sponsor
$500

No expiration

Sponsor sign displayed at the crawfish boil.

Social Media promotion during the weeks leading up to the event.

In Loving Memory of Finley Grace Burke Sponsor
$500

No expiration

Your sponsorship honors Finley’s light while supporting SIDS awareness and hope within our community.

This sponsorship includes:
• Sponsor sign prominently displayed at the Clubhouse
• Social media promotion during the weeks leading up to the event

By participating at this level, you help us shine a light in loving memory while raising awareness and supporting families affected by SIDS.

Tournament Day Meal Sponsor
$500

No expiration

Sponsor sign displayed at the clubhouse.

Social Media promotion during the weeks leading up to the event.

Golf Cart Sponsor
$1,250

No expiration

Sponsor signage displayed near the golf cart staging area and on golf carts.

Social Media promotion during the weeks leading up to the event.

Greens Fees Sponsor
$1,250

No expiration

Sponsor signage displayed at or near the clubhouse,

Social Media promotion during the weeks leading up to the event.

Add a donation for Finley Grace Organization for SIDS Research

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