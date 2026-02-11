Finley Grace Organization for SIDS 2026 Sponsorship Packages

About the memberships
No expiration
Sponsor sign displayed on the road leading up to the clubhouse.
Social Media promotion during the weeks leading up to the event.
No expiration
Sponsor sign displayed on a designated hole.
Social Media promotion during the weeks leading up to the event.
No expiration
Sponsor sign displayed at the crawfish boil.
Social Media promotion during the weeks leading up to the event.
No expiration
Your sponsorship honors Finley’s light while supporting SIDS awareness and hope within our community.
This sponsorship includes:
• Sponsor sign prominently displayed at the Clubhouse
• Social media promotion during the weeks leading up to the event
By participating at this level, you help us shine a light in loving memory while raising awareness and supporting families affected by SIDS.
No expiration
Sponsor sign displayed at the clubhouse.
Social Media promotion during the weeks leading up to the event.
No expiration
Sponsor signage displayed near the golf cart staging area and on golf carts.
Social Media promotion during the weeks leading up to the event.
No expiration
Sponsor signage displayed at or near the clubhouse,
Social Media promotion during the weeks leading up to the event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!