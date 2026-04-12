Finley Grace Organization for SIDS Research Raffle Items

About this shop
Engraved ammo box and two insulated bottles, donated by Alex Caprilozzi, 7 Point Laser LLC
For the 3-ticket bundle, please enter the number of bundles - not individual tickets. (Example: If you want 3 tickets for $25, enter “1”.)
Donated by Will and Melissa Brooks.
For the 5-ticket bundle, please enter the number of bundles - not individual tickets. (Example: If you want 5 tickets for $20, enter “1”.)
3× Super Bowl Champion – Dallas Cowboys
Donated by Danny & Nicky Booth
For the 3-ticket bundle, please enter the number of bundles - not individual tickets. (Example: If you want 3 tickets for $50, enter “1”.)
For the 3-ticket bundle, please enter the number of bundles - not individual tickets. (Example: If you want 3 tickets for $50, enter “1”.)
Donated by Focused Care at Hamilton
For the 5-ticket bundle, please enter the number of bundles - not individual tickets. (Example: If you want 5 tickets for $20, enter “1”.)
Generously donated by Danny Burke, this prize includes an 18-hole round for 4 at Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort in Boerne, Texas. The Tripp Davis-designed championship course winds through rolling hills and majestic live oaks, offering a memorable experience for all skill levels. Bonus items include a dozen golf balls, a bag of tees, and two caps.
For the 3-ticket bundle, please enter the number of bundles - not individual tickets. (Example: If you want 3 tickets for $50, enter “1”.)
Desert Eagle .50 AE semi-automatic pistol, generously donated by Scottie Owen—Finley’s PawPaw—in loving support of her memory and this mission.
For the 5- ticket bundle, please enter the number of bundles - not individual tickets. (Example: If you want 5 tickets for $100, enter “1”.)
Our list keeps growing thanks to the incredible support from our community! 🙌 Current contributors include Storm’s, El Jardin, Crossfire Steakhouse, Cattle Country Coffee, Sonic, Hamilton Farmers Market, Hamburger Hill, Taco Loco, Woody’s Burgers, The Bistro, Brookshire Brothers, Fridas, and Dutchman’s Hidden Valley.
For the 3-ticket bundle, please enter the number of bundles - not individual tickets. (Example: If you want 3 tickets for $25, enter “1”.)
For the 3-ticket bundle, please enter the number of bundles - not individual tickets. (Example: If you want 3 tickets for $25, enter “1”.)
Donated by the Hamilton Wellness Center
For the 5-ticket bundle, please enter the number of bundles - not individual tickets. (Example: If you want 5 tickets for $20, enter “1”.)
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