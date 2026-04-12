Offered by

Finley Grace Organization for SIDS Research

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Finley Grace Organization for SIDS Research Raffle Items

Custom Engraved Freedom Trio item
Custom Engraved Freedom Trio
$10

Engraved ammo box and two insulated bottles, donated by Alex Caprilozzi, 7 Point Laser LLC

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Custom Engraved Freedom Trio - 3 tickets for $25 item
Custom Engraved Freedom Trio - 3 tickets for $25
$25

For the 3-ticket bundle, please enter the number of bundles - not individual tickets. (Example: If you want 3 tickets for $25, enter “1”.)


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Autographed Michael Penix Jr. Jersey - Atlanta Falcons QB item
Autographed Michael Penix Jr. Jersey - Atlanta Falcons QB
$5

Donated by Will and Melissa Brooks.

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Michael Penix Jersey - 5 tickets for $20 item
Michael Penix Jersey - 5 tickets for $20
$20

For the 5-ticket bundle, please enter the number of bundles - not individual tickets. (Example: If you want 5 tickets for $20, enter “1”.)

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Daryl “Moose” Johnston Autographed Helmet item
Daryl “Moose” Johnston Autographed Helmet
$20

3× Super Bowl Champion – Dallas Cowboys

Donated by Danny & Nicky Booth

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Daryl “Moose” Johnston Autographed Helme - 3 tickets for $50 item
Daryl “Moose” Johnston Autographed Helme - 3 tickets for $50
$50

For the 3-ticket bundle, please enter the number of bundles - not individual tickets. (Example: If you want 3 tickets for $50, enter “1”.)

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Pair of large wooden outdoor rocking chairs item
Pair of large wooden outdoor rocking chairs
$20
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Pair of large wooden rocking chairs - 3 tickets for $50 item
Pair of large wooden rocking chairs - 3 tickets for $50
$50

For the 3-ticket bundle, please enter the number of bundles - not individual tickets. (Example: If you want 3 tickets for $50, enter “1”.)

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Michael Kohrs Crossbody Bag item
Michael Kohrs Crossbody Bag
$5

Donated by Focused Care at Hamilton

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Michael Kohrs Crossbody Bag - 5 tickets for $20 item
Michael Kohrs Crossbody Bag - 5 tickets for $20
$20

For the 5-ticket bundle, please enter the number of bundles - not individual tickets. (Example: If you want 5 tickets for $20, enter “1”.)

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Round for four at Tapatio Springs + balls, tees, caps item
Round for four at Tapatio Springs + balls, tees, caps
$20

Generously donated by Danny Burke, this prize includes an 18-hole round for 4 at Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort in Boerne, Texas. The Tripp Davis-designed championship course winds through rolling hills and majestic live oaks, offering a memorable experience for all skill levels. Bonus items include a dozen golf balls, a bag of tees, and two caps.


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Tapatio Springs - 3 tickets for $50 item
Tapatio Springs - 3 tickets for $50
$50

For the 3-ticket bundle, please enter the number of bundles - not individual tickets. (Example: If you want 3 tickets for $50, enter “1”.)

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Desert Eagle .50 AE pistol item
Desert Eagle .50 AE pistol
$25

Desert Eagle .50 AE semi-automatic pistol, generously donated by Scottie Owen—Finley’s PawPaw—in loving support of her memory and this mission.


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Desert Eagle .50 AE pistol - 5 tickets for $100 item
Desert Eagle .50 AE pistol - 5 tickets for $100
$100

For the 5- ticket bundle, please enter the number of bundles - not individual tickets. (Example: If you want 5 tickets for $100, enter “1”.)

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Local restaurant gift cards from Hamilton area favorites item
Local restaurant gift cards from Hamilton area favorites
$10

Our list keeps growing thanks to the incredible support from our community! 🙌 Current contributors include Storm’s, El Jardin, Crossfire Steakhouse, Cattle Country Coffee, Sonic, Hamilton Farmers Market, Hamburger Hill, Taco Loco, Woody’s Burgers, The Bistro, Brookshire Brothers, Fridas, and Dutchman’s Hidden Valley.



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Hamilton area restaurant gift cards - 3 tickets for $25 item
Hamilton area restaurant gift cards - 3 tickets for $25
$25

For the 3-ticket bundle, please enter the number of bundles - not individual tickets. (Example: If you want 3 tickets for $25, enter “1”.)

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Wooden Porch Swing item
Wooden Porch Swing
$10
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Wooden Porch Swing - 3 tickets for $25 item
Wooden Porch Swing - 3 tickets for $25
$25

For the 3-ticket bundle, please enter the number of bundles - not individual tickets. (Example: If you want 3 tickets for $25, enter “1”.)

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1-year individual gym membership--Hamilton Wellness Center item
1-year individual gym membership--Hamilton Wellness Center
$5

Donated by the Hamilton Wellness Center

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Wellness Center Gym Membership - 5 tickets for $20 item
Wellness Center Gym Membership - 5 tickets for $20
$20

For the 5-ticket bundle, please enter the number of bundles - not individual tickets. (Example: If you want 5 tickets for $20, enter “1”.)

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