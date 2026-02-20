Scotch & Sharks

Scotch & Sharks

FINS & SKINZ Annual Golf Event 2026

7500 St Andrews Rd

Lake Worth, FL 33467, USA

Individual Golfer - MEMBER
$400

FOR CURRENT MEMBERS ONLY. We have our member list and will be checking it twice. Don't be naughty. If you're not sure if you're a member, contact [email protected].

Individual Golfer - NON-MEMBER
$500

If you would like to join, apply here https://www.scotchandsharks.com/membership, and then go ahead and purchase a MEMBER + MEMBERSHIP ticket. We will contact you about your tax-deductible membership shortly.

Team - MEMBER
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This is for one (1) foursome.
**Only two (2) Scotch & Sharks members per team**
FOR CURRENT MEMBERS ONLY. We have our member list and will be checking it twice. Don't be naughty. If you're not sure if you're a member, contact [email protected].

Team - NON-MEMBER
$1,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This is for one (1) foursome.
**Only two (2) Scotch & Sharks members per team**
If you would like to join, apply here https://www.scotchandsharks.com/membership, and then go ahead and purchase a MEMBER + MEMBERSHIP ticket. We will contact you about your tax-deductible membership shortly.

Presenting Sponsor - Great White
$12,500

- Exclusive ownership of a designated hole at the Fins & Skins Event.
- Showcase your brand with a personalized information tent and table at the event.
- Have a dedicated representative engaging with participants.
-Provide entertainment and a thematic experience at your sponsored hole.
-As a sponsor, your brand will be featured on individual signage at all 18 holes.
-Enjoy prominent visibility with your logo displayed on all marketing, promotional, and social media materials.
-Take advantage of a swag bag opportunity to further promote your brand.
-Secure additional exposure with a tee sign featuring your logo.

Shirt Sponsor - Hammerhead
$8,500

-Info tent with representatives
-Table setup for engagement
-4some of distinguished savages
-Theme for a unique and memorable experience
-Exclusive branding of a top-tier golf polo
-Logo prominently featured on all marketing materials
-Swag bag opportunity for added exclusivity
-Tee sign showcasing your logo

Tumbler Sponsor - Tiger Shark
$6,000

-Info tent with representatives
-Table setup for engagement
-4some of distinguished savages
-Theme for a unique and memorable experience
-Exclusive branding of a top-tier golf polo
-Logo prominently featured on all marketing materials
-Swag bag opportunity for added exclusivity
-Tee sign showcasing your logo

Hat Sponsor - Bull Shark
$6,000

-Info tent with knowledgeable representatives
-Table setup for interactive engagement
-Unique theme for a memorable round
-4some of distinguished savages
-Exclusive branding on Richardson hats for all participants
-Logo prominently featured on marketing, promotional, and social media materials
-Swag bag opportunity for added excitement
-Tee sign proudly displaying your logo

Cart Sponsor - Nurse Shark
$6,000

-Info tent and interactive table setup for engagement
-Unique theme for a memorable round
-4some of distinguished savages
-Logo prominently displayed on golf cart, catching everyone's attention
-Logo featured on all marketing, promotional, and social media materials
-Swag bag opportunity for added allure
-Tee sign proudly showcasing your logo

Towel Sponsor - Blacktip Shark
$5,000

-Info tent and interactive table setup for engagement
-Unique theme for a memorable round
-4some of distinguished savages
-Logo prominently displayed on golf towels, which every golfer gets
-Logo featured on all marketing, promotional, and social media materials
-Swag bag opportunity for added allure
-Tee sign proudly showcasing your logo

Cigar Sponsor - Lemon Shark
$4,000

-Info tent and interactive table setup for engagement
-Unique theme for a memorable round
-4some of distinguished savages
-Exclusive branding on distinctive tasting cigars for all participants
-Logo prominently featured on all marketing, promotional, and social media materials
-Swag bag opportunity for added exclusivity
-Tee sign proudly showcasing your logo

DJ Sponsor - Reef Shark
$4,000

-Info tent and interactive table setup for engagement
-Unique theme for a memorable round
-4some of distinguished savages
-DJ announces business every time a team walks up to hole
-Logo prominently featured on all marketing, promotional, and social media materials
-Swag bag opportunity for added exclusivity
-Tee sign proudly showcasing your logo

Bar Sponsor - Sand Tiger Shark (3)
$3,500

-Info tent and interactive table setup for engaging conversations
-Unique theme for a memorable round
-4some of distinguished savages
-Logo prominently featured on all marketing, promotional, and social media materials
-Swag bag opportunity for added allure
-Tee sign proudly showcasing your logo

Ball Launcher Sponsor - Whale Shark
$3,500

-Info tent and interactive table setup for engaging conversations
-Unique theme for a memorable round
-4some of distinguished savages
-Logo prominently featured on all marketing, promotional, and social media materials
-Swag bag opportunity for added allure
-Tee sign proudly showcasing your logo

Hole Sponsor - Angel Shark
$3,000

-Info tent and interactive table setup for engaging conversations
-Unique theme for a memorable round
-4some of distinguished savages
-Logo prominently featured on all marketing, promotional, and social media materials
-Swag bag opportunity for added allure
-Tee sign proudly showcasing your logo

