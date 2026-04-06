FIPA End of Year Apero - Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Book this summer!!!! 7 nights in Club med Punta Cana or Cancun for 2 adults and 2 children (up to 15yo). valid from 05/01/26 to 04/30/27 (Blackout dates: Labor Day / Thanksgiving/ Christmas/ New Year/ Presidents Day/ Easter/ Passover/ Memorial day).
Location : Punta Cana, Dominican Republic or Cancun, Mexico.
Starting bid
Retail Value $950 - Location: Tropical Park Stadium
Valid for one player born between 2007 and 2020.
July 6th-July 10th or
July 13th- July 17th
Designed for boys and girls aged 5-18, this elite Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Experience offers high-level training led by official PSG coaches traveling directly from Paris.
More info: https://usa.psgacademypro.com/miami-summer-camps/#pricing
Starting bid
Retail Value $150- Location: Miami Horse Country
Valid for one 1‑hour riding lesson.
Suitable for boys and girls of all skill levels.
This experience offers personalized instruction in a safe and welcoming equestrian environment, perfect for beginners or riders looking to refine their riding skills.
More info: https://www.sunsetequestrianstables.com/
Starting bid
Retail value $400 - Enroll your child for a week of fencing, open to beginners and competitors. 8 weeks available between June 8 and Aug. 14. Location: 801 NW 37th Ave, Miami.
Starting bid
Retail Value $250- Location: Living Dolls Dance Factory, South Miami
Valid for one (1) week of Summer Camp (usable in Summer 2026 or Summer 2027).
Open to boys and girls of all dance levels, this camp offers fun, engaging dance instruction in a supportive and creative environment.
More info: https://www.lddfstudios.com/
Starting bid
Retail Value $450 - Location: School Of Rock Coconut Grove/South Miami/Doral
Valid for one week of a School of Rock summer camp 2026.
Open to boys and girls of all skill levels, this experience offers immersive, performance‑based music education where students learn, rehearse, and play as part of a band.
More info: https://www.schoolofrock.com/
Starting bid
Retail Value $150 - One‑Year Family Membership – Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden
Experience a full year of nature, discovery, and family-friendly activities at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, one of Miami’s most treasured cultural and environmental landmarks. This family membership provides unlimited access to lush tropical landscapes, world‑class plant collections, seasonal festivals, and educational programs for all ages. A perfect blend of outdoor beauty, learning, and relaxation for the whole family.
Starting bid
Retail value $80 - Book a 1-hour group session (for up to 10 people) to play ping-pong at Ping Pod Coral Gables.
Starting bid
Value $402 - 2 tickets in Prime Orchestra for Lucia di Lammermoor by Gaetano Donizetti on Sunday, November 15th, 2026 at 3:00pm at the Arsht Center. Showcasing one of opera's most famous and iconic arias, Lucia is a tragedy weaving family honor, forbidden love, heart- break, madness, and death.
Starting bid
Value $100 - Enjoy a perfect moment out at Cinépolis Coconut Grove with this exclusive package including:
🍿 2 movie tickets
🍿 2 unlimited popcorns
🥤 2 drinks
A fun, effortless, and delicious moment at one of Miami’s favorite cinemas, the ideal treat for film lovers.
Starting bid
Value $450 - Capture authentic family moments with an “Essential” family photo session by RC Photography. This professional shoot focuses on natural, warm, and timeless images that celebrate your family’s connection in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere.
More info : https://ronancolinphoto.com
Starting bid
Value $250 - Enjoy an exclusive mini-photo shoot with acclaimed professional photographer Léa Granvalet
Starting bid
Retail Value $375 – Miami Off Road offers a French private tour for 1 to 4 people (with the option to add additional participants for an extra fee). Enjoy 2 hours of a personalized discovery experience in one of Miami’s iconic neighborhoods of your choice: South Beach – Art Deco, Wynwood, or Coconut Grove. A unique and immersive way to explore Miami with a local French guide.
Starting bid
Retail Value $280 – Best French Tutor: Four Private French Classes
Give the gift of language with Best French Tutor, offering four private French lessons for learners of any age — from 4 to 99 years old. Whether the winner is a complete beginner, a returning learner, or looking to refine advanced skills, these personalized sessions provide high‑quality instruction tailored to individual goals.
Lessons are delivered by experienced, native‑level instructors committed to building confidence, fluency, and a love of the French language.
Learn more at: bestfrenchtutor.com
A wonderful opportunity to begin — or deepen — a lifelong connection with French.
Starting bid
Retail Value 514$ - njoy one 8-week session at Alliance Française Miami Metro. This immersive class meets 2 hours per week and is perfect for anyone looking to improve their French skills in a friendly, engaging environment. A great opportunity to learn French with experienced instructors while supporting a good cause.
Starting bid
$150 Gift Certificate - Semilla, Miami Beach
It's the passion of Frederic Joulin whose extensive pedigree includes helming the kitchen for French President Jacques Chirac and the three star Michelin Guy Savoy in Paris. Semilla Miami features the classics we've always loved in a "buzzy" contemporary bistro atmosphere that's fun, friendly, and welcoming.
Starting bid
$150 Gift Certificate - Enjoy an authentic taste of Coconut Grove with a dining experience at Atchana’s Homegrown Thai, a beloved neighborhood gem known for fresh, vibrant, and truly home‑style Thai cooking.
Atchana’s uses locally grown herbs and spices from the Redlands, supports South Florida farms and micro‑breweries, and serves dishes that feel both comforting and unique. The restaurant’s warm, welcoming atmosphere makes every meal feel like home.
A perfect treat for anyone who loves bold flavors, local ingredients, and the spirit of the Grove.
Starting bid
$100 Gift Certificate - Strada, Coconut Grove
Enjoy delicious food in a cozy atmosphere in the heart of Coconut Grove!
Starting bid
$100 Gift Certificate - Le Bouchon du Grove, Coconut Grove
Enjoy delicious French food in a cozy atmosphere in the heart of Coconut Grove!
Starting bid
$75 Gift Certificate - Enjoy lunch or dinner at this typical Southern French restaurant, beloved by its South Miami community and providing a true French bistro experience.
Starting bid
$100 Gift Certificate - Bartaco, Coconut Grove
Enjoy delicious tacos in a friendly atmosphere in the heart of Coconut Grove!
Starting bid
$100 Gift Certificate - Bartaco, Coconut Grove
Enjoy delicious tacos in a friendly atmosphere in the heart of Coconut Grove!
Starting bid
$100 Gift Certificate - Bartaco, Coconut Grove
Enjoy delicious tacos in a friendly atmosphere in the heart of Coconut Grove!
Starting bid
$50 Cécile Bakery Gift Card
Enjoy a taste of France with a $50 gift card to Cécile Bakery. Indulge in authentic French pastries, artisanal breads, and delicious treats made fresh daily—perfect for breakfast, brunch, or a sweet escape any time of day.
Starting bid
Value $300 – A rich, layered rum crafted with inspiration from Southern Spain’s Pedro Ximénez sherry. This limited release spent an extended time ageing under the Caribbean sun, giving it depth and warmth.
On the nose, it opens with maraschino cherry, stewed fruits, charred oak, and butterscotch.
On the palate, it reveals red fruits, salted caramel, banana, toasted vanilla, and smooth oak—a round, evolving rum that keeps unfolding with every sip.
A beautiful bottle for anyone who loves complex, slow‑opening rums with character.
Starting bid
Value $70 – A bold and refined expression from the world’s oldest running rum distillery, Mount Gay Black Barrel is crafted from a blend of intense, aromatic rums aged in American whiskey casks, then finished for six months in deeply charred bourbon barrels. The result is a warm, complex spirit with remarkable depth.
Awarded a Gold Medal at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Black Barrel shines in spirit‑forward cocktails or enjoyed neat.
A standout bottle for collectors and rum enthusiasts alike.
Starting bid
Value $150 – Add a touch of beauty to your home or event with a bespoke centerpiece created exclusively for you by Blooming Atelier.
Choose any color palette you love and let our partner craft a unique arrangement that perfectly matches your style.
Hand‑designed with care and artistic flair, this centerpiece is ideal for a dinner party, a special celebration, or simply to brighten your space with something truly one‑of‑a‑kind.
Pickup location: North West River Dr
A beautiful piece, a trusted artisan, and a chance to bring home something made just for you.
Starting bid
Retail Value $200 - Treat yourself with a “Sunday Reset” by Sadhana Wellness —
a private yoga class at home or on the beach, for up to 8 people. A shared cocooning experience to unwind, reconnect, and welcome the week with calm and balance.
Starting bid
Value $175 – Experience expert, personalized care at Clinic Libessart, one of Miami’s trusted wellness centers known for its restorative, body‑focused therapies. Each session is designed to help you relax, recover, and restore balance through techniques tailored to your needs.
Choose from a wide range of treatments, including Swedish relaxation, deep tissue, sports recovery, prenatal care, lymphatic drainage, trigger‑point release, and rehabilitation massage. Every massage blends skill and intention to help you move better, feel better, and truly unwind.
A thoughtful gift for anyone who values well‑being and high‑quality therapeutic care.
Starting bid
$100 FootWorks Gift Card – South Miami
Treat your feet to expert care with a $100 gift card to FootWorks in South Miami. Perfect for custom orthotics, footwear, or professional foot care services. A great find for runners, walkers, or anyone looking to stay active and comfortable.
Starting bid
Retail Value $200 - Enjoy a new patient examination and shockwave treatment at Sunset Chiropractic (5901 SW 74th St.), led by Dr. Thomas Mauro, DC.
Starting bid
Retail value $375 - Enjoy a Couture Treatment by renowned Parisian facialist Isabelle Grillet in Miami Beach gem spa.
Starting bid
Value $135 – Sana Signature facial gift certificate
Enjoy some me time in the hands of a facial expert in the heart of Coconut Grove!
Starting bid
Value $135 – Sana Signature facial gift certificate
Enjoy some me time in the hands of a facial expert in the heart of Coconut Grove!
Starting bid
Retail value $120 -
LPG Endermolift is a non-invasive facial treatment that uses micro-pulsations to stimulate collagen and elastin production, improving skin firmness, reducing wrinkles, and rejuvenating the face for a more youthful appearance. It's a natural, painless method that works by gently massaging and stimulating the skin, promoting blood circulation and lymphatic drainage. This voucher is generously provided by Clinic Libessart, a well-established wellness clinic located on Bird Road in Coral Gables. Valid until Nov. 1, 2026 (6 months)
Starting bid
Retail Value $150 – Red Carpet Salon Gift Certificate
Treat yourself to a luxurious beauty experience with a $150 Gift Certificate to Red Carpet Salon, one of Miami’s premier destinations for expert haircare and personalized styling. Whether for a fresh cut, color, blowout, or a glamorous transformation, their professional team delivers high‑quality service in a chic, welcoming setting.
Learn more at: redcarpetsalonmiami.com
A perfect opportunity to enjoy a moment of self‑care — and step out feeling red‑carpet ready.
Starting bid
Retail Value $150 – Red Salon Gift Certificate
Enjoy a premium beauty experience with a $150 Gift Certificate to Red Salon, a renowned Miami salon known for its expert stylists, modern techniques, and personalized approach to haircare. Whether for a fresh cut, color, blowout, or a complete style refresh, Red Salon delivers high‑quality service in a chic, welcoming environment.
Learn more at: redsalon.com
A wonderful opportunity to treat yourself — and step out feeling confident and beautifully renewed.
Starting bid
Retail Value $75 – OLS Salon & Spa - 5849 Sunset Dr, South Miami, FL 33143
Get pampered with a complimentary blowout at OLS Salon & Spa. Enjoy expert styling in a chic, relaxing atmosphere and leave with smooth, polished hair—perfect for a special event or a well-deserved treat.
Starting bid
Retail Value $150 – GAS Bijoux Gift Certificate
Discover the artistry and elegance of GAS Bijoux, the iconic French jewelry house known for its handcrafted, sun‑inspired creations. This $150 gift certificate invites you to explore their luminous bracelets, earrings, cuffs, and signature pieces—each crafted with exceptional savoir‑faire.
Redeemable at their Coconut Grove boutique:
3015 Grand Avenue, Ste 105, Coconut Grove, FL 33133.
A beautiful opportunity to bring home a touch of French chic and Mediterranean radiance.
Starting bid
Retail value $365 - Mother Day Gift Idea
This iconic Sisley collection is renowned for its anti‑aging and radiance‑boosting properties, combining indulgent textures with high‑performance botanical ingredients for a truly luxurious skincare experience.
Starting bid
Retail value $365 - Mother Day Gift Idea
This iconic Sisley collection is renowned for its anti‑aging and radiance‑boosting properties, combining indulgent textures with high‑performance botanical ingredients for a truly luxurious skincare experience.
Starting bid
Retail value $90 - Mother's Day / Graduation Gift Idea
Vibrant citrus notes and juicy fruits evoke a sense of vitality, symbolizing both strength and femininity. At its heart, the essence of black orchid mingles with warm hazelnut and vetiver, adding an opulent depth. The rich base of vanilla, creamy sandalwood, and tantalizing musk ensures a warm, sensual finish that leaves a lasting impression.
Starting bid
Retail value $100 - Mother's Day / Graduation Gift Idea
Water Lily by Lanvin is a Floral Aquatic fragrance for women. Water Lily was launched in 2021. The nose behind this fragrance is Pierre-Constantin Guéros. Top notes are Pink Grapefruit and Pomegranate; middle notes are Water Lily and Water Jasmine; base notes are Musk and Sandalwood.
Starting bid
Retail value $130 - Mother's Day / Graduation Gift Idea
This fresh, delicate fragrance with woody and amber tones takes on mineral notes and recalls a sparkling and brisk plunge into the deep sea of Merveilles.
About the Bottle: Captured in a round bottle resembling a magnifying glass, the fragrance has the magical power to see the world from new and marvelous angles. It is the key to wonders, the origin of stars in broad daylight.
Starting bid
Bring home the sun‑drenched magic of Sol de Janeiro’s limited edition perfume mists.
This exclusive set blends juicy, sun‑warmed fruits, creamy coconut, and radiant, beachy vibes: the perfect escape in a bottle.
A vibrant, feel‑good fragrance experience for anyone who loves summer all year long.
Starting bid
Retail value $130 - A fresh, modern, and confident fragrance, Burberry Hero blends bright bergamot with juniper and black pepper, anchored by a powerful trio of cedarwood oils. A clean, energetic scent that suits every moment.
Set includes:
• Burberry Hero Eau de Toilette 100 ml (3.3 oz)
• Burberry Hero Travel Spray 10 ml (0.33 oz)
• Burberry Hero Deodorant Stick 75 ml (2.4 oz)
A refined and versatile gift set—ideal for anyone who appreciates timeless, understated elegance.
Starting bid
A funny and mischievous French comic loved by children and pre‑teens, featuring Adèle’s sharp humor, bold personality, and unforgettable adventures.
Language: French
Starting bid
Continuing Adèle’s hilarious escapades, this volume delights young readers and teens with witty dialogue, expressive illustrations, and lots of laughs.
Language: French
Starting bid
Retail Value $130- The Logitech Zone Wired 2 headset is approved for use during the AP French exam thanks to its wired connection. It delivers clear audio and a high‑quality noise‑reducing microphone, making it ideal for both listening and speaking sections of online language exams.
Starting bid
Retail Value $160 - The Logitech Zone Wireless 2 ES headset features premium sound, advanced noise‑canceling microphones, and adaptive active noise cancellation. Comfortable and wireless, it’s ideal for virtual meetings.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!