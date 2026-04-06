FIPA End of Year Apero - Silent Auction

Retail Value $280 – Best French Tutor: Four Private French Classes

Give the gift of language with Best French Tutor, offering four private French lessons for learners of any age — from 4 to 99 years old. Whether the winner is a complete beginner, a returning learner, or looking to refine advanced skills, these personalized sessions provide high‑quality instruction tailored to individual goals.

Lessons are delivered by experienced, native‑level instructors committed to building confidence, fluency, and a love of the French language.

Learn more at: bestfrenchtutor.com

A wonderful opportunity to begin — or deepen — a lifelong connection with French.