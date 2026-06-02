Deep Roots Farm Foundation

Hosted by

Deep Roots Farm Foundation

About this event

Fire & Farm to Table Dinner Sponsor/Partner

2401 Primm Rd

Charlotte, NC 28216, USA

Seed Keeper Sponsor
Pay what you can

$500 - $1000.00


Recognition in the program and on social media and acknowledgment during the dinner. Your gift helps cover the real costs of growing and gathering, and outreach to the community from seed to harvest.

Community Seat Sponsor
Pay what you can

$1,500 - $2,999


Funds 4 community guests such as elders, farmers, educators, youth leaders, and neighborhood residents. Includes 2 seats for you or your agency, recognition in the program and on social media, and acknowledgment during the dinner.

Community Partner Table Sponsor
Pay what you can

$3,000.00 +


Reserved table for up to 8 guests, banner and social media recognition, verbal acknowledgment during the dinner, and guest takeaways from the farm.

Give at any level
Pay what you can

Give at any level to support our Fire and Farm dinner and our work growing food and expanding food access in the community. Your gift is fully tax-deductible.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!