Fire & Farm to Table Dinner Sponsor/Partner

About this event
$500 - $1000.00
Recognition in the program and on social media and acknowledgment during the dinner. Your gift helps cover the real costs of growing and gathering, and outreach to the community from seed to harvest.
$1,500 - $2,999
Funds 4 community guests such as elders, farmers, educators, youth leaders, and neighborhood residents. Includes 2 seats for you or your agency, recognition in the program and on social media, and acknowledgment during the dinner.
$3,000.00 +
Reserved table for up to 8 guests, banner and social media recognition, verbal acknowledgment during the dinner, and guest takeaways from the farm.
Give at any level to support our Fire and Farm dinner and our work growing food and expanding food access in the community. Your gift is fully tax-deductible.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!