Fire Island Pines Benefit 2026

$1,000+ includes:

Recognition on the Global Deaf Research Institute “Supporters” webpage

Recognition in event signage at both the Pool Party and Cocktail Reception

Recognition on our primary and event social media posts

Recognition in our email blast to supporters and community partners

Recognition on our “Thank You to Our Sponsors” display at the event

Option to include your materials in our sponsor acknowledgement area (cards or brochures)

Note: If you are submitting a custom amount or a pre-agreed sponsorship above a listed tier, please select your level here and add the additional amount using the “Add a donation” option at checkout.