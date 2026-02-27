Global Deaf Research Institute

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Global Deaf Research Institute

About this event

Fire Island Pines Benefit 2026

Fire Island Pines

Fire Island, NY, USA

Gold Sponsor ($1,000+)
$1,000

$1,000+ includes:

  • Recognition on the Global Deaf Research Institute “Supporters” webpage
  • Recognition in event signage at both the Pool Party and Cocktail Reception
  • Recognition on our primary and event social media posts
  • Recognition in our email blast to supporters and community partners
  • Recognition on our “Thank You to Our Sponsors” display at the event
  • Option to include your materials in our sponsor acknowledgement area (cards or brochures)

Note: If you are submitting a custom amount or a pre-agreed sponsorship above a listed tier, please select your level here and add the additional amount using the “Add a donation” option at checkout.

Silver Sponsor ($500+)
$500

$500+ includes:

  • Recognition on the Global Deaf Research Institute event social media posts
  • Recognition on the “Supporters” webpage
  • Recognition on the “Thank You to Our Sponsors” display at the event

Note: If you are submitting a custom amount or a pre-agreed sponsorship above a listed tier, please select your level here and add the additional amount using the “Add a donation” option at checkout.

Bronze Sponsor ($100+)
$100

$100+ includes:

  • Recognition on the “Supporters” webpage
  • Recognition on the “Thank You to Our Sponsors” display at the event

Note: If you are submitting a custom amount or a pre-agreed sponsorship above a listed tier, please select your level here and add the additional amount using the “Add a donation” option at checkout.

Add a donation for Global Deaf Research Institute

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