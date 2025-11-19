Hosted by

Virtuosi of Houston

About this event

Sales closed

FIRE SALE for Virtuosi of Houston's Opening Night Silent Auction

Pick-up location

303 Memorial City Mall, Houston, TX 77024, USA

The Ultimate Elizabeth Arden Luxury Collection Gift Basket item
The Ultimate Elizabeth Arden Luxury Collection Gift Basket
$200

Starting bid

Indulge in pure luxury with this exquisite, comprehensive gift basket curated entirely from the finest Elizabeth Arden skincare and fragrance collections! This is the perfect treat for the beauty enthusiast who deserves the absolute best in anti-aging science and captivating scent.


What's Inside Your Gift Basket:

  • Retinol + HPR Capsules: Targeted, potent nighttime treatment for visible wrinkle reduction and smoother skin texture.
  • ADVANCED Ceramide Capsules: Single-dose ceramides to replenish essential moisture barriers and protect skin integrity.
  • Ceramide Lift & Firm Day Moisture Cream: All-day hydration formulated to visibly firm and lift the look of your complexion.
  • Prevage® Anti-Aging Boosting Cleanser: A luxurious, gentle cleanser designed to sweep away impurities while boosting skin's radiance.
  • Prevage® Progressive Renewal Skincare Treatment: An intensive treatment system for renewing and revitalizing skin over time.
  • Grand Entrance Mascara: Achieve dramatic, volumized, and defined lashes for a captivating look.
  • My Fifth Avenue Eau de Parfum (EDP): A sophisticated, modern floral fragrance that embodies the energy of New York City.
  • My Fifth Avenue Body Lotion: A richly moisturizing lotion scented with the matching EDP to layer and prolong the fragrance experience.
  • VIVA Gold Eau de Parfum (EDP): An opulent and warm fragrance, adding a touch of radiant elegance to any occasion.

Retail Value: $670

Bath & Body Works Holiday Haul Mega-Lot item
Bath & Body Works Holiday Haul Mega-Lot item
Bath & Body Works Holiday Haul Mega-Lot item
Bath & Body Works Holiday Haul Mega-Lot
$200

Starting bid

Up for auction is an incredible, holiday haul already gift wrapped for the holidays. This mega lot features three top-tier Bath & Body Works fragrance lines including the highly anticipated, BRAND NEW 2025 Touch of Gold, the beloved, bubbly Champagne Toast, and the rich Men's Vanilla Noir collection.

All items are BRAND NEW, UNUSED, and WRAPPED for gifting or just stocking up!


Lot 1: BRAND NEW 2025 TOUCH OF GOLD (7-Piece Body Care Set)

This is the newest signature scent for Fall/Holiday 2025—a luminous modern gourmand scent that's selling out fast!

  • Scent Profile: A sophisticated blend of Gilded Blackberry, Golden Orange Blossom, and Decadent Tonka. Warm, radiant, and luxurious.
  • Includes: Body Lotion, Shimmer Mist, Body Butter, Body Scrub, Foaming Hand Soap, Body Wash, and Body Cream.

Lot 2: CHAMPAGNE TOAST (8-Piece Full Collection)

The ultimate celebration scent! Champagne Toast is a perennial favorite known for its bright, bubbly profile.

  • Scent Profile: Bubbly Champagne, Sparkling Berries, and Juicy Tangerine.
  • Includes: 3-Wick Scented Candle, Body Lotion, Shimmer Mist, Body Butter, Body Scrub, Foaming Hand Soap, Body Wash, and Body Cream.

Lot 3: MEN'S VANILLA NOIR (5-Piece Grooming Set)

A deeply appealing, modern masculine scent that draws rave reviews for its complexity.

  • Scent Profile: A mysterious yet comforting blend of Rich Vanilla, Bergamot Spice, and Patchouli Musk.
  • Includes: Cleansing Bar, Body Spray, Deodorant, Body Cream, and Hair, Face, & Body Wash.

BONUS LOT: TOUCH OF GOLD 3-Wick Candle

A BONUS lot consisting of a full-size 3-wick candle in the Touch of Gold scent. Perfect for creating an elegant, warm, and radiant atmosphere in any room.



Retail Value of all 4 lots: $752

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!