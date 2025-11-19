FIRE SALE for Virtuosi of Houston's Opening Night Silent Auction

Up for auction is an incredible, holiday haul already gift wrapped for the holidays. This mega lot features three top-tier Bath & Body Works fragrance lines including the highly anticipated, BRAND NEW 2025 Touch of Gold, the beloved, bubbly Champagne Toast, and the rich Men's Vanilla Noir collection.

All items are BRAND NEW, UNUSED, and WRAPPED for gifting or just stocking up!





Lot 1: BRAND NEW 2025 TOUCH OF GOLD (7-Piece Body Care Set)

This is the newest signature scent for Fall/Holiday 2025—a luminous modern gourmand scent that's selling out fast!

Scent Profile: A sophisticated blend of Gilded Blackberry, Golden Orange Blossom, and Decadent Tonka . Warm, radiant, and luxurious.

Includes: Body Lotion, Shimmer Mist, Body Butter, Body Scrub, Foaming Hand Soap, Body Wash, and Body Cream.

Lot 2: CHAMPAGNE TOAST (8-Piece Full Collection)

The ultimate celebration scent! Champagne Toast is a perennial favorite known for its bright, bubbly profile.

Scent Profile: Bubbly Champagne, Sparkling Berries, and Juicy Tangerine.

Includes: 3-Wick Scented Candle , Body Lotion, Shimmer Mist, Body Butter, Body Scrub, Foaming Hand Soap, Body Wash, and Body Cream.

Lot 3: MEN'S VANILLA NOIR (5-Piece Grooming Set)

A deeply appealing, modern masculine scent that draws rave reviews for its complexity.

Scent Profile: A mysterious yet comforting blend of Rich Vanilla, Bergamot Spice, and Patchouli Musk.

Includes: Cleansing Bar, Body Spray, Deodorant, Body Cream, and Hair, Face, & Body Wash.

BONUS LOT: TOUCH OF GOLD 3-Wick Candle

A BONUS lot consisting of a full-size 3-wick candle in the Touch of Gold scent. Perfect for creating an elegant, warm, and radiant atmosphere in any room.









Retail Value of all 4 lots: $752