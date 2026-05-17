FIRE SALE - Season 30 Finale Silent Auction

Delight the musician in your life with a $250 gift certificate to Lisle Violin Shop, a trusted string instrument specialty store proudly serving the Greater Houston area since 1984.





Known for expert craftsmanship, personalized service, and a long-standing commitment to the local music community, Lisle Violin Shop serves students, educators, and professional musicians alike.





Gift Card Value: $250

Restrictions: Subject to Lisle Violin Shop policies. No cash value.