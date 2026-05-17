FIRE SALE - Season 30 Finale Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Luxury hair care basket from Visible Changes, which includes a full-size flat iron, designer shampoo and conditioner set, dry hair oil, mask, and more to pamper, moisturize, and cleanse your stunning hairdo! Conveniently gift-wrapped for a self-care moment or to make an impression on your loved one!
Starting bid
Delight the musician in your life with a $250 gift certificate to Lisle Violin Shop, a trusted string instrument specialty store proudly serving the Greater Houston area since 1984.
Known for expert craftsmanship, personalized service, and a long-standing commitment to the local music community, Lisle Violin Shop serves students, educators, and professional musicians alike.
Gift Card Value: $250
Restrictions: Subject to Lisle Violin Shop policies. No cash value.
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable night at the Alley Theatre, perfect for a date night or special occasion.
The winning bidder will receive two complimentary tickets to a performance of their choice from the highly anticipated 2026–2027 season:
Voucher Includes:
Estimated Value: $250
Restrictions:
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to a premium relaxation experience at Sanctuary Spa, a Houston staple in wellness and rejuvenation since 1984.
This exclusive package includes a 75-minute Sanctuary Signature Massage, fully customized to your needs. Your therapist will blend techniques such as Deep Tissue, Swedish, Lymphatic, and Sports Massage to target tension, improve circulation, and promote overall well-being.
To elevate the experience, this package also features the Stress Relief Backpack Enhancement—a luxurious warmed black silt and fango mud treatment applied to the back for an additional 20 minutes. This enhancement helps detoxify, hydrate, and soothe muscles, leaving you feeling completely refreshed.
Sanctuary Spa
1701 South Shepherd, Suite C
Houston, TX
Starting bid
Custom visual art made by Virtuosi's own Addison Evans. Check out her Etsy shop: https://www.etsy.com/shop/MochiByteStudios
Estimated value: $50.00
Restrictions: Must be redeemed by December 31, 2026.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!