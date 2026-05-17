Hosted by

Virtuosi of Houston

About this event

FIRE SALE - Season 30 Finale Silent Auction

Pick-up location

303 Memorial City Mall, Houston, TX 77024, USA

Visible Changes Luxury Hair Care Basket item
Visible Changes Luxury Hair Care Basket
$100

Starting bid

Luxury hair care basket from Visible Changes, which includes a full-size flat iron, designer shampoo and conditioner set, dry hair oil, mask, and more to pamper, moisturize, and cleanse your stunning hairdo! Conveniently gift-wrapped for a self-care moment or to make an impression on your loved one!

$250 Gift Certificate for Lisle Violin Shop item
$250 Gift Certificate for Lisle Violin Shop
$100

Starting bid

Delight the musician in your life with a $250 gift certificate to Lisle Violin Shop, a trusted string instrument specialty store proudly serving the Greater Houston area since 1984.


Known for expert craftsmanship, personalized service, and a long-standing commitment to the local music community, Lisle Violin Shop serves students, educators, and professional musicians alike.


Gift Card Value: $250
Restrictions: Subject to Lisle Violin Shop policies. No cash value.

Alley Theatre Tickets item
Alley Theatre Tickets
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable night at the Alley Theatre, perfect for a date night or special occasion.

The winning bidder will receive two complimentary tickets to a performance of their choice from the highly anticipated 2026–2027 season:

  • Romeo and Juliet (Sept 25 – Oct 11, 2026)
  • Uhuru: Who Belongs on the Mountain? (Oct 16 – Nov 8, 2026)
  • WOMB 2.0 (Jan 22 – Feb 7, 2027)
  • The Cherry Orchard (Feb 12 – March 7, 2027)
  • The Shark is Broken (March 5 – March 21, 2027)
  • Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile (April 9 – April 25, 2027)
  • Marjorie Prime (May 7 – May 30, 2027)
  • Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (May 28 – June 13, 2027)

Voucher Includes:

  • Two complimentary tickets to any eligible performance
  • Flexibility to choose your preferred show and date
  • A premium live theatre experience in downtown Houston

Estimated Value: $250

Restrictions:

  • Valid for evening performances Sunday through Friday
  • Excludes Platinum seating areas
  • Reservation required via email (no phone orders)
  • Expires June 21, 2027
  • No cash value; Voucher cannot be replaced if lost or stolen
  • Tickets are non-exchangeable once redeemed
Sanctuary Spa 75-Min Massage Experience item
Sanctuary Spa 75-Min Massage Experience item
Sanctuary Spa 75-Min Massage Experience
$75

Starting bid

Treat yourself or someone special to a premium relaxation experience at Sanctuary Spa, a Houston staple in wellness and rejuvenation since 1984.

This exclusive package includes a 75-minute Sanctuary Signature Massage, fully customized to your needs. Your therapist will blend techniques such as Deep Tissue, Swedish, Lymphatic, and Sports Massage to target tension, improve circulation, and promote overall well-being.

To elevate the experience, this package also features the Stress Relief Backpack Enhancement—a luxurious warmed black silt and fango mud treatment applied to the back for an additional 20 minutes. This enhancement helps detoxify, hydrate, and soothe muscles, leaving you feeling completely refreshed.

What’s Included

  • 75-minute customized Signature Massage
  • Stress Relief Back Enhancement (warm mud treatment)

Location

Sanctuary Spa
1701 South Shepherd, Suite C
Houston, TX

Certificate Details

  • Expires: May 7, 2027
  • Gift Certificate # provided to winner
  • Advance booking recommended
Custom Visual Art item
Custom Visual Art
$25

Starting bid

Custom visual art made by Virtuosi's own Addison Evans. Check out her Etsy shop: https://www.etsy.com/shop/MochiByteStudios


Estimated value: $50.00

Restrictions: Must be redeemed by December 31, 2026.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!