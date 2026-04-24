Fire Service Family Foundation
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Fire Service Family Foundation

About this event

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Fire Service Family Foundation's Silent Auction

Pink and Black Wolfpak backpack item
Pink and Black Wolfpak backpack
$75

Starting bid

Every bodybuilder’s dream— support FSFF and mental health for first responders with this purchase— there may be some hidden goodies inside as well! <3

Limited Edition Camo Wolfpak Backpack item
Limited Edition Camo Wolfpak Backpack
$75

Starting bid

A go-to bodybuilder classic bag! support FSFF and mental health for first responders! there may be some hidden goodies inside as well! <3

Cody Keto and Anna Nicole Mini Photography Package Session item
Cody Keto and Anna Nicole Mini Photography Package Session
$75

Starting bid

Cody Keto and Anna Nicole Photography provide incredible, high-quality, professional video and photography services to bodybuilders, fitness models, and athletes in the Pacific Northwest. Be sure to check out their instagram pages to view their work. They are truly amazing human beings who value their clients and craft. We are proud and honored that they are a part of supporting FSFF <3

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!