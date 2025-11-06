Support Fire Station 62

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This mini LED flashlight keychain light offers 4 lighting modes, including COB High Mode and Strobe Mode, with up to 800 lumens of brightness. Its portable design features a magnetic base, swivel handle, and USB charging via a built-in 500mAh battery. Ideal for camping, fishing, and emergencies, it also includes practical tools like a bottle opener and foldable stand.
This tactical flashlight offers 1000+ lumens output with a runtime of 8-16 hours, making it ideal for outdoor activities like camping and hiking. It features a rechargeable 18650 built-in battery, supporting USB, car, and wall charging. The zoomable and focusable beam adjusts from 300-400 meters, catering to various lighting needs. Its durable ABS construction, IP44 waterproof rating, and varnished finish ensure resistance to harsh conditions, while the digital power display adds versatility for tactical and emergency use.
These Emergency Magnetic LED Light Road Flares provide reliable warning signals with a durable design, suitable for cars, trucks, and boats. Featuring a water-resistant build, these orange LED flares ensure safety during self-driving travel and outdoor activities like bicycle cross-country adventures. Battery-powered and easy to use, they offer practicality and peace of mind in emergencies. Set of 3 per order.
This 1m x 1m fire blanket is made from 100% fiberglass, offering flame retardant and fireproof protection with a melting point of 1100 degrees Celsius. Certified with EN13501, AS/NZS 3504, NFPA701, EN1869, and CE, it ensures compliance with international safety standards, providing market access and reliability. Suitable for home, kitchen, car, camping, and office use, its compact size and white color make it versatile and discreet. Set of 2.
This 16-in-1 professional emergency survival kit is designed for outdoor adventures, featuring a multi-function pliers, fire starter, compass, stainless steel tools, and a waterproof zipper case. Durable stainless steel and plastic materials ensure longevity while the compact design meets various emergency needs during camping, hiking, or traveling.
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