Support Fire Station 62

This tactical flashlight offers 1000+ lumens output with a runtime of 8-16 hours, making it ideal for outdoor activities like camping and hiking. It features a rechargeable 18650 built-in battery, supporting USB, car, and wall charging. The zoomable and focusable beam adjusts from 300-400 meters, catering to various lighting needs. Its durable ABS construction, IP44 waterproof rating, and varnished finish ensure resistance to harsh conditions, while the digital power display adds versatility for tactical and emergency use.