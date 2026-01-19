FIRE STEM Apparel 25/26

Offered by
About this shop
Future Innovative Rising Engineers & Entrepreneurs Quarter Zip-Up
Note: All registered 2025–2026 FIRE members will receive this shirt at no additional cost. Parents and supporters are welcome to purchase a shirt for themselves.
Short sleeves grey FIRE STEM Polo.
Short sleeves black NSBE FIRE Polo with old logo.
Short sleeves black (FIRE STEM) with color logos on back.
Short sleeves black (Future Innovative Rising Engineers & Entrepreneurs) with white logos on back.
Future Innovative Rising Engineers & Entrepreneurs Hoodie with white logos on back.
Note: This item runs small. We recommend purchasing one size up for the best fit.
FIRE Ten80 Chargers Black T-Shirt
FIRE Ten80 Chargers White T-Shirt
FIRE VEX IQ White T-Shirt
Items can be picked up at CMIT North during our sessions. If shipping is needed, please add Shipping Fee.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!