FIRE STEM Apparel 25/26

Black Quarter Zip-Up (Pre-Order)
$30

Future Innovative Rising Engineers & Entrepreneurs Quarter Zip-Up


Note: All registered 2025–2026 FIRE members will receive this shirt at no additional cost. Parents and supporters are welcome to purchase a shirt for themselves.

Grey Polo
$20

Short sleeves grey FIRE STEM Polo.

Black Polo
$5

Short sleeves black NSBE FIRE Polo with old logo.

Black (FIRE STEM)
$17

Short sleeves black (FIRE STEM) with color logos on back.

Black (Future)
$15

Short sleeves black (Future Innovative Rising Engineers & Entrepreneurs) with white logos on back.

FIRE Hoodie
$30

Future Innovative Rising Engineers & Entrepreneurs Hoodie with white logos on back.


Note: This item runs small. We recommend purchasing one size up for the best fit.

Ten80 Chargers (Black)
$10

FIRE Ten80 Chargers Black T-Shirt

Ten80 Chargers (White)
$10

FIRE Ten80 Chargers White T-Shirt

VEX IQ Builders
$10

FIRE VEX IQ White T-Shirt

Shipping Fee
$15

Items can be picked up at CMIT North during our sessions. If shipping is needed, please add Shipping Fee.

