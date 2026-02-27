Less Leg More Heart

Hosted by

Less Leg More Heart

About this event

Fire Truck Pull & Festival, 3rd Annual Charity Event

10 Arms St

Manchester, NH 03101, USA

Vendor Booth Registration
$50

Reserve your space in our Vendor Village and showcase your business, products, or mission to a high-energy LARGE crowd of families, car enthusiasts, athletes, and community supporters. Vendors need to be self-sufficient and provide their own tent/table. Setup details sent prior to event.

Food/Beverage Vendor Registration
$50

Reserve your space in our Vendor Village and showcase your business, products, or mission to a high-energy LARGE crowd of families, car enthusiasts, athletes, and community supporters. Vendors need to be self-sufficient and provide their own tent/table. Setup details sent prior to event.

All-Wheels Car Show Admission
$25

Enter your vehicle or motorcycle in our All-Wheels Car Show featuring classic cars, motorcycles, trucks, custom builds, and adaptive vehicles. Includes display space and eligibility for awards.

Truck Pull, INDIVIDUAL Admission
$25

Test your strength and take on a 10K pound antique fire truck solo! Open to adults 18+. Includes entry into the Individual Fire Truck Pull competition and eligibility for awards.

Truck pull, TEAM admission
$25

Pull together for a powerful cause! Register your team (up to 12 people) to compete in the Fire Truck Pull competition. Your registration confirms a pledge to raise collectively >$250 total for the charity. Great for gyms, businesses, first responders, and friend groups. Team details and rules provided before the event.

Kids Power Wheels Pull Ticket
Free

FREE! Let your little one join the fun! Kids compete in an adorable Power Wheels–style pull designed just for them. Open to young participants with parent/guardian supervision

Presenting Sponsor
$10,000

1 Available

  • Top-tier logo placement across ALL marketing + event materials
    (website, email, social media, event signage)
  • Exclusive naming rights as Presenting Sponsor
  • Opportunity to speak during opening ceremony
  • Premium 20x20 activation space (best placement on site)
  • Branded Fire Truck Pull team entry (included)
  • Dedicated vendor/activation booth
  • Featured spotlight post on social media (1 dedicated post)
  • Logo inclusion in all press/media outreach
  • Full access to Sponsor Hospitality Tent (VIP experience)
  • Top billing in post-event recap (email + social)
  • Verbal recognition as lead community partner
Gold Sponsor
$7,500

2 available

  • Prominent logo placement on event signage + key marketing materials
  • Logo featured on website, email, and social media
  • Branded Fire Truck Pull team entry (included)
  • Premium 10x20 activation space (priority placement)
  • Vendor/activation booth
  • On-stage recognition during event
  • 1 dedicated social media feature
  • Access to Sponsor Hospitality Tent
  • Inclusion in post-event recognition (email + social)


General Silver Sponsor
$5,000

2 available

  • Logo placement on event signage + website
  • Social media recognition (group posts leading up to event)
  • 10x10 activation space
  • Fire Truck Pull team entry (included)
  • Shared vendor/display space
  • Access to Sponsor Hospitality Tent
  • Post-event acknowledgment (email + social)
Kids’ Activities Sponsor
$5,000

2 available

  • Exclusive recognition as “Official Kids’ Activities Sponsor”
  • Prominent signage in Kids’ Zone (high traffic family area)
  • Logo on Kids Zone promotional materials
  • 10x10 activation space within or near Kids’ Zone
  • Fire Truck Pull team entry (included)
  • Social media recognition (family-focused highlight post)
  • Access to Sponsor Hospitality Tent
  • Post-event acknowledgment
Community Sponsor
$2,500
  • Logo on event signage (shared section)
  • Website recognition
  • Social media recognition (group sponsor posts)
  • Inclusion in post-event communications
  • Option to add vendor booth at reduced rate
  • Recognition as a supporter of the LLMH mission
Local Business Sponsor
$1,000
  • Logo listed on community sponsor signage
  • Social media recognition (group post)
  • Name/logo on website sponsor section
  • Option to add vendor booth
  • Post-event acknowledgment
Supporting Sponsor
$500
  • Name/logo listed on shared sponsor signage
  • Social media mention (group thank-you)
  • Post-event recognition
Friend of the Festival
$250
  • Name listed publicly on website or event materials
  • Recognition as a valued community supporter
Add a donation for Less Leg More Heart

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