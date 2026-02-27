Fire Truck Pull & Festival, 3rd Annual Charity Event

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About this event
Reserve your space in our Vendor Village and showcase your business, products, or mission to a high-energy LARGE crowd of families, car enthusiasts, athletes, and community supporters. Vendors need to be self-sufficient and provide their own tent/table. Setup details sent prior to event.
Reserve your space in our Vendor Village and showcase your business, products, or mission to a high-energy LARGE crowd of families, car enthusiasts, athletes, and community supporters. Vendors need to be self-sufficient and provide their own tent/table. Setup details sent prior to event.
Enter your vehicle or motorcycle in our All-Wheels Car Show featuring classic cars, motorcycles, trucks, custom builds, and adaptive vehicles. Includes display space and eligibility for awards.
Test your strength and take on a 10K pound antique fire truck solo! Open to adults 18+. Includes entry into the Individual Fire Truck Pull competition and eligibility for awards.
Pull together for a powerful cause! Register your team (up to 12 people) to compete in the Fire Truck Pull competition. Your registration confirms a pledge to raise collectively >$250 total for the charity. Great for gyms, businesses, first responders, and friend groups. Team details and rules provided before the event.
FREE! Let your little one join the fun! Kids compete in an adorable Power Wheels–style pull designed just for them. Open to young participants with parent/guardian supervision
1 Available
2 available
2 available
2 available
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!