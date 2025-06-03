Giving Mac Inc

Hosted by

Giving Mac Inc

About this event

Firearm Circle Sponsorship

5775 20th Ave

Eau Claire, WI 54703, USA

Silver Sponsorship
$500

As a member of the Firearm Sponsor Circle, your contribution helps us deliver the kind of prizes that draw attention, build buzz, and bring guests together. You’ll be making a tangible impact—and showing clear support for veterans, community engagement, and responsible giving.

Bronze-Sponsorship $250
$250

Share sponsorship of a firearm raffle with one additional party. Gain prominent event and community recognition while directly helping fund this event in support of veteran wellness.

Direct Impact Donors $100
$100

Share sponsorship of a firearm raffle with multiple additional parties. Gain prominent event and community recognition while directly helping fund this event in support of veteran wellness.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!