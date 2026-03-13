Experience a rare opportunity to step inside the world of Howard Stern!

You and a guest will sit in on a live satellite broadcast of The Howard Stern Wrap Up Show and witness Executive Producers Gary “Baba Booey” Dell’Abate and Jon “Hit ‘Em with The” Hein as they take listener reaction calls and provide an inside analysis of everything

that happened on that morning’s Howard Stern Show.

Following the show, Gary and Jon will take you and your guest on a private tour of the Howard Stern Show studio and office, where you can see firsthand what millions have only seen on camera – Howard’s broadcast board, Robin’s news cubicle, Fred’s sound-effects machine and the infamous bullpen where ‘the guys in the back’ jostle to get on-air. PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS EXPERIENCE MUST BE COMPLETED BY JUNE 30, 2026. RULES AND REGULATIONS

Valid for two people. To be scheduled at a mutually agreeable date based on the show + host availability. Must be completed by 6/30/26. Cannot be re-sold or re-auctioned. Travel and accommodations are not included. Minor must be accompanied by an adult. Approximate duration: 1.5 hours. The winner may take a photo with Gary and Jon. The winner may bring something small to be signed.







