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About this event
Starting bid
Experience a rare opportunity to step inside the world of Howard Stern!
You and a guest will sit in on a live satellite broadcast of The Howard Stern Wrap Up Show and witness Executive Producers Gary “Baba Booey” Dell’Abate and Jon “Hit ‘Em with The” Hein as they take listener reaction calls and provide an inside analysis of everything
that happened on that morning’s Howard Stern Show.
Following the show, Gary and Jon will take you and your guest on a private tour of the Howard Stern Show studio and office, where you can see firsthand what millions have only seen on camera – Howard’s broadcast board, Robin’s news cubicle, Fred’s sound-effects machine and the infamous bullpen where ‘the guys in the back’ jostle to get on-air. PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS EXPERIENCE MUST BE COMPLETED BY JUNE 30, 2026. RULES AND REGULATIONS
Valid for two people. To be scheduled at a mutually agreeable date based on the show + host availability. Must be completed by 6/30/26. Cannot be re-sold or re-auctioned. Travel and accommodations are not included. Minor must be accompanied by an adult. Approximate duration: 1.5 hours. The winner may take a photo with Gary and Jon. The winner may bring something small to be signed.
Starting bid
Get ready for a once-in-a-lifetime experience in the heart of live television!
Two tickets to Saturday Night Live for the 2026–2027 season—choose between the electric energy of the live broadcast or the behind-the-scenes magic of the dress rehearsal. Feel the buzz of Studio 8H, witness comedy legends and surprise guests up close, and be part of the show everyone talks about the next day.
The season schedule is released in the fall, and the winner will have the exclusive opportunity to select their preferred date then—making this an unforgettable night tailored just for you.
Don’t miss your chance to go where the laughs are live and anything can happen!
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Summer Vacation in Barbados Enjoy a one-week vacation at a stunning 3-bedroom/3-bath townhouse villa in the gated community of Mullins Bay, Barbados! Includes housekeeping and a gym access with discounted class and spa rates at Sunnd Studio and Spa. The villa is just across the road from Mullins Bay Beach and the famous Sea Shed Restaurant. Villa includes a beach membership at the Fairmont Royal Pavilion for access to sun loungers, water sports, and the beach club restaurant.
Fine Print: Week is July 3-10, 2027 Winner is responsible for gratuities to staff.
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Vacation at the Lake Enjoy one week at a lake-side vacation condo in beautiful Eastman, New Hampshire! Explore local trails or use the indoor pool, fitness center, and boat rentals. The condo is fully stocked for families, sleeps up to 9 people, and is a short drive from Woodstock and Quechee, VT. Available between Aug 1 -8 2026.
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Van Vleck House & Gardens Wisteria Membership Includes:
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Push your limits with a full year of unlimited access to the premier training facility at Mud Sweat Tears. This high-octane package is designed for the ultimate athlete, providing unrestricted entry to all CrossFit, HYROX, and specialized Spartan training sessions. Whether you are aiming to crush your next obstacle course race, improve your functional strength, or join a community that thrives on grit and perseverance, this annual membership offers the elite coaching and diverse programming needed to hit peak performance.
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Camp Echo is a traditional, coed, sleep-away camp located about 90 mins from New York City. Our unique, child-centered world becomes a home away from home each summer for our campers, ages 7-15. The community and friendships we build together through caring and trust last a lifetime.
Restrictions: 1st time camper, new family to Camp Echo or any residential sleep away camp, does not apply to families already enrolled, & possible availability/dates exclusions.
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Experience the ultimate family getaway with a weekend at Frost Valley YMCA, set on 5,500 scenic acres in the Catskill Mountains. This package includes comfortable accommodations, hearty meals, and an array of activity choices. Whether you seek high-energy fun or a peaceful escape into nature, it’s the perfect opportunity to unplug and reconnect in a stunning mountain setting. Donated by: Gail Ryan
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Four hours of executive, leadership or career coaching with Anita Fee Willis $1,000 value
Note: These four one-hour sessions will be via Zoom.
Unlock your potential with four hours of personalized executive, leadership or career coaching from a certified professional coach. This package is designed to support growth at any stage—whether you’re stepping into a new leadership role, navigating career transitions or looking to strengthen your impact and confidence at work or home. Through tailored conversations and actionable strategies, you’ll gain clarity, build new skills and walk away with practical tools you can use immediately. A valuable opportunity for anyone ready to grow, reflect and lead with greater purpose.
Anita Fee Willis is a certified executive, leadership and career coach. Serving as a positive thought partner and sounding board, Anita enjoys helping clients set and attain goals. She has raised millions of dollars for various nonprofits, most recently as a consultant with 15 years of in-house nonprofit fundraising experience. Anita held leadership positions at America Needs You, CAMBA and the Fellowship of Reconciliation. She obtained a BA with Distinction in English Language & Literature from the University of Virginia, an MPA with Honors from Baruch College (National Urban Fellow) and a Nonprofit Senior Leaders Program Certificate from Columbia Business School. Anita is a Hillside and Glenfield mom.
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Watch 2025 NWSL Champions and the international stars of NJ/NY Gotham FC compete at home at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, NJ. Tickets are to your home game of choice during the 2026 regular season (subject to availability) and include access to Gotham FC's Founders Club with complimentary food & non-alcoholic beverages. Please see voucher for instructions to redeem.
One (1) voucher for four (4) VIP tickets inclusive of Founders Club and access to one (1) regular season home game in 2026.
Starting bid
Gear up like a pro with this premier sports bundle featuring a $500 Nike Gift Card and an authentic jersey hand-signed by star goalkeeper Matt Freese. Whether you’re looking to refresh your own athletic wardrobe with the latest Nike innovations or hunting for the perfect addition to your sports memorabilia collection, this package delivers both style and spirit. It’s a rare opportunity to own a piece of soccer history while securing a significant shopping spree at the world’s leading sports brand.
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Own a piece of Scranton history! This beautiful watercolor recreation of the iconic Dunder Mifflin office building—originally painted by Pam Beesly in the series—is hand-signed by several members of the main cast. A must-have for any true fan of The Office, this collector’s item comes fully authenticated by JSA and includes a Certificate of Authenticity. Autographed by: Rainn Wilson (Dwight)
Angela Kinsey (Angela)
Oscar Nuñez (Oscar)
Kate Flannery (Meredith)
Creed Bratton (Creed)
Paul Lieberstein (Toby)
Andy Buckley (David Wallace)
Melora Hardin (Jan)
David Denman (Roy) Donated by: Lindsey Bradley
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Transform your property with an exclusive master design from the region’s premier award-winning landscape firm. This $10,000 high-end service offers a rare opportunity to work with Spizzoli’s elite designers to create a sophisticated, custom blueprint for your estate. From resort-style entertaining spaces to architectural gardens, you will receive a comprehensive professional consultation and a bespoke master plan tailored to your home’s unique potential. Secure the artistry and technical precision of a leader in luxury landscaping to create your dream outdoor sanctuary.
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Enjoy the outdoors without roughing it in our clean and comfortable Airstream! Enjoy this amazing experience at Great Divide Campground - a super fun music-themed family campground available weekends of May 8-10 OR 15-17. Sleeps up to 6 people (5 comfortably) with a queen bedroom and separate bunk space. Note: Winner may choose one of the two available weekends.
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We specialise in high-quality family, personal and pet photography. Our highly trained team of photographers will make your visit with us welcoming, and fun and above all, provide you with long-lasting memories that will stay with you for years. Gold Package Includes: • 75 minute family photo shoot in our Montclair studio
• Mini-cinematic viewing experience to create artwork
• Favorite image in a custom 15"x15" frame
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Earth and Sky school is rooted in the belief that children need emotional and physical space to allow themselves to Unfurl, as we see the Leaves around us do in early Spring.
The Forest welcomes us and the children are given freedom to explore, discover, create, connect and play. ( With a low camper/counselor ratio, we can give children this freedom.) Our time together is intended to nurture children's creativity and instincts and respect for the Natureal World but teaching the values of Leave No Trace. Summer Camp Schedule:
Listening Log
Free Play at Base Camp
Food/Meals
Adventure Walks Ages 3.5/4-11; 9-1 or 9-3; June or July 2026
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Campers choose minute to minute from a variety of activities. When you empower kids to make their own choices and be their own bosses, they discover new reserves of confidence, resiliency, and creativity. At that point, they’re capable of pretty much anything… Steve & Kate’s Montclair is at Lacordaire Academy. Valid for Summer 2026 ages 4-12. Dates must be allocated to a single child.
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Inkpage Imagination Read-Together Toolkit
An Exclusive Private Reading Coaching Experience ($650 value)
Reimagine what reading at home can feel like.
This bespoke, one-on-one coaching experience is thoughtfully designed for families who value intentional learning, deep connection, and the art of raising lifelong readers. Guided by literacy expert Kruti Suba, this session moves beyond simply reading books — and into creating rich, meaningful literary experiences your child will carry for years to come.
This private experience includes:
This is a rare opportunity to work closely with a specialist to transform your family’s reading rhythm into something intentional, enriching, and truly magical.
Please note: This offering is a coaching experience and does not include books.
Donated by: Kruti Suba Coneti , Inkpage Imagination
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If you’ve ever wanted to fly an airplane yourself, here’s your chance! You’ll spend 1 hour with an experienced airline captain and flight instructor, flying a new Cirrus Aircraft—the safest and most technologically advanced general aviation airplane in existence. You’ll experience takeoff, turning the airplane yourself, learning a little about avionics/navigation and finally a safe landing—and in between, an extraordinary view of NYC as we fly up the Hudson River on a crystal clear day.
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Enjoy one full week of full-day camp experience plus extended day until 5:00 PM at Kaleidoscope Arts Academy, a creative, screen-free summer program in Montclair for children ages 10–15 and open to select mature 9-year-olds. The camp runs during the weeks of August 3–21 and offers campers a vibrant introduction to diverse global arts in a warm, supportive environment that encourages creativity, confidence, and self-expression.
Each week, campers build a personalized creative experience by choosing three of four enriching program areas: Brazilian Drumming, Dance, Fine Arts, and Arts & Crafts/Games. Offerings may include canvas painting, collage, mask making, glass painting, Latin dance, modern fusion, hip hop, reggaeton, and more. In Arts & Crafts/Games, campers can choose between a teacher-led art project or outdoor and indoor games. Whenever possible, we shape each week’s schedule around camper interests, creating a program that feels engaging, responsive, and fun. Located at 176 Cooper Ave, Montclair, NJ Website: www.kaleidoscopeartsacademy.com
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Create a lasting memory with a beautiful portrait session generously donated by Best Friend Photography at their Montclair studio. This special experience can include your beloved dogs and the people who love them most—because every family member deserves to be in the spotlight!
Your session includes an 11x14 framed print or canvas print, perfect for displaying in your home and cherishing for years to come.
Don’t miss your chance to bid on this meaningful keepsake!
Starting bid
July 13-17; Ages 6-11; Time: 9:30 am -1:30pm
A LITTLE WICKED MAGIC, A SPRINKLE OF K-POP SPARKLE, A TOUCH OF TAY -TAY VIBES AND A WHOLE LOT OF FUN!
Welcome to the Wickedly K-Popular Eras Camp, where pop eras collide and creativity takes center stage. Campers will sing, craft, design and play their way through a week packed with music, magic, and unforgettable moments. Whether you feel a little Wicked, totally K-Pop-ular or deep in your Eras era, this camp is all about creativity, confidence and having the most fun ever!
Camp Highlights include:
– Design Your Own Eras Guitar
– Customize a Huntrix Microphone
– Brew an Oz Potion
– Craft Elphaba Hats
– Add Bling to Your Favorite K-Pop Demon Hunter
– Build a Folklore Cabin
– Make and Trade Friendship Bracelets
– Design an Oz-Style Hot Air Balloon
– Solve a Tay-Tay Inspired Escape Room
– Play Name That Tune Bingo
– Compete in the Minute-to-Win-It Wicked Games
– And of Course… Karaoke!
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July 27 -July 31or Aug 3 - 8; Ages: 8 – 12; Time: 9:30am – 1:30pm
For those still scanning the skies for an owl…
Your Hogwarts letter has arrived—just in time for Mischief Managed Magic Camp.
This summer, young witches and wizards will step into a legendary world of spells, secrets, and adventure, living the life of a true Hogwarts’ first-year student.
Upon arrival, campers will be sorted into houses, claim their destiny, and craft their own magical wands. They’ll build brooms and take to the pitch for Quidditch, test their skills in the Triwizard Tournament, and prove their wizarding knowledge through enchanted games and trivia.
In Potions class, magic truly bubbles over as campers brew powerful concoctions: one that reveals their Patronus, another that predicts their future wizarding profession, and a mischievous brew that concocts Puking Pastilles—just as Fred and George intended. They’ll uncover hidden pathways by creating a Marauder’s Map with invisible ink, then embark on a daring Horcrux Scavenger Hunt. When something vital vanishes from Hogwarts, campers must work together to solve a high-stakes escape room challenge before time runs out.
The term culminates in a grand celebration as the House Cup is awarded, complete with frothy Butterbeer, festive pumpkin treats, and a magical Hogsmeade Fair worthy of legend.
Starting bid
Unlock the full potential of your home with a bespoke design consultation from Courtney Rombough Architecture. Known for her keen eye for spatial flow and aesthetic harmony, Courtney provides the expert guidance needed to turn "what if" into a blueprint for reality.
This package includes:
Starting bid
BFT Body Fit Training is a community-focused, science-backed group training program featuring 50-minute, strength and cardio sessions. BFT focuses on progressive overload across 8–10 week blocks to build muscle, improve cardiovascular health, and increase strength using elite-level programming. BFT features 2 or more personal trainers in every session to help you get the best results.
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The George is a design-minded, boutique hotel in the heart of Montclair. Stay includes breakfast, evening wine service 5pm-7pm, and secret candy closet! Valid for one night, off peak, queen or king room
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Elevate your fitness with a personalized one-on-one private Pilates session at Studio B Wellness, designed to tailor the practice to your specific goals and form. Following your private introduction, enjoy a full month of unlimited classes to immerse yourself in their expert-led, mindful movement sessions. Whether you are a beginner or a pro, this package offers the perfect opportunity to build core strength, increase flexibility, and prioritize your well-being within a supportive local community.
Donated by: Bernadette Silva
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One Week of Summer Fashion Camp at The New York Sewing Center (Montclair)
Unleash your child’s inner designer with a full week of creative fun! The New York Sewing Center is bringing its world-class fashion expertise to Montclair, and your child is invited to join the ranks of future Project Runway stars.
This certificate is valid for one full week of Kids Summer Fashion Camp at their Montclair, NJ location. Designed for aspiring sewists of all skill levels, this camp teaches kids the fundamentals of machine sewing, fabric selection, and garment construction. Over the course of the week, students will work on exciting, age-appropriate projects—taking their ideas from a simple sketch to a finished piece they can actually wear!
Starting bid
Enjoy a 40 minute Studio Classic Portrait Session ($150 value) and a $200 Studio Credit to use toward a Signature Collection or digital images. Sessions can be upgraded to a newborn, outdoor, at-home, or specialty in-studio session for an additional fee. Sessions take place in our Montclair studio and include a personalized experience designed to capture your family's story in a timeless, authentic way. Session must be scheduled within 12 months of issue date.
Starting bid
Whether you're an absolute beginner or a budding rockstar, School of Rock students will achieve the next level of musical proficiency. How? Our patented performance-based education system, the School of Rock Method™ includes individual lessons, group rehearsals, and live performances, all with the goal of getting our students on stage performing in a real rock show at a real rock venue.
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Ignite your child’s curiosity with a week of innovation and discovery! This certificate is valid for one week of the 2026 STEM Summer Camp at the Montclair Learning Center (MLC). From coding and robotics to hands-on engineering and science experiments, MLC provides a high-energy environment where kids turn "what if" into "check this out!"
The Experience Includes:
Whether they are aspiring engineers or future tech moguls, this is the perfect way to keep your student’s brain buzzing all summer long!
Starting bid
The Tutor Shack is the most trusted name in tutoring in the Montclair area for 3 decades! We have helped countless students turn their D’s into A’s. We work with students of all ages and all educational levels! Tutoring Includes:
SAT and ACT Prep
Coursework/Homework Tutoring
Study/Homework/Organization Skills
AP Courses and Exam Prep
Entrance Exams
College Application Essays and Personal Statements
Starting bid
Enjoy a personalized yoga experience designed just for you or your group.
Join Deborah Williams, Authorized Level 1 Ashtanga Yoga teacher and founder of Ashtanga
Yoga Montclair, for a private session tailored to your needs. Whether you're new to yoga or
looking to deepen your practice, this offering meets you exactly where you are.
Choose from:
• One Private Session (1:1)
or
• Private Group Class (4–6 people max)
What to expect:
• Individualized guidance and attention
• Instruction in breath, movement, and focus
• A welcoming, supportive environment
• An opportunity to build or refine a sustainable practice
Location:
Sessions are held in a warm, intimate home studio in Montclair, NJ.
A wonderful experience to enjoy yourself or share with friends.
About the Teacher
Deborah has been practicing yoga since 2001 and teaching since 2008. She is an Authorized
Level 1 teacher in the Ashtanga Yoga lineage and has studied extensively in Mysore, India. Her
teaching emphasizes breath, consistency, and developing a personal practice over time. ✨ Generously donated by Ashtanga Yoga Montclair
Montclair, NJ
@ashtangayogamontclair
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Declutter your space and reclaim your peace of mind with three hours of professional organizing from the experts at Genius Organizing. Whether you need to tackle a chaotic pantry, streamline a home office, or finally conquer that "junk drawer" or playroom, this session provides the hands-on help and systems-based approach needed to transform any area of your home. Perfect for busy families looking to create more functional, stress-free living spaces, this package helps you turn household hurdles into organized harmony.
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Free Season is about 8 Classes valid for either IMC Littles (2-4) or IMC Kids (5-10) Classes
IMC Kids obstacle course classes for ages 5–10 are a fun and exciting way to keep your child both active and growing. Each week introduces a brand-new obstacle course featuring multiple ways to complete each challenge, allowing children of varying ability levels to feel successful while continuing to grow. With a 2-instructor to 10-student ratio, our classes emphasize safe movement, basic motor development, problem-solving skills, and social-emotional learning in a supportive group setting. By making movement and exercise fun, we help children build positive associations with fitness encouraging confidence, resilience, and healthy habits that can last a lifetime. Obstacle Course Classes (Independent Play) - Our obstacle course classes for ages 3-4 are a fun and exciting way to challenge your child to be their very best. Each week brings a unique series of challenges that can be completed in various ways to accommodate varying levels of movers. Taught with 2 instructors and 10 students, we place an emphasis on basic motor development, problem solving, and social emotional learning.
Starting bid
Proudly serving the Montclair community since 2022, The Hilights Salon Company is a boutique destination where beauty, comfort, and care come together.
We’re passionate about creating a luxurious yet family-friendly experience, designed around your individual needs. Sip from our signature drink menu, explore our exclusive boutique, and let our talented team help you look and feel your absolute best.
We’re honored to be part of Montclair’s vibrant community and
look forward to welcoming you, and your loved ones into our salon home. Premium Haircut includes Wash, Treatment, Cut, and Style, Expires June 30, 2026
Starting bid
Verona Yoga teaches Vinyasa yoga in a supportive, joyful, non-competitive environment. It is the perfect place to first try yoga as an absolute beginner or to deepen your practice with more challenging, open level classes. Verona Yoga is an inclusive, safe space to balance body, mind and soul. The transformation starts from within. We can’t wait to share the benefits and power of yoga with you! Make yourself a priority. Carve out an hour or so and join us. Redeem by 10/10/26
Starting bid
Joice is a licensed esthetician with over 15 years of experience in the industry. Originally from Brazil and fluent in English, Spanish and Portuguese, she is dedicated to providing exceptional skincare services to her clients.
With expertise in Customized Treatments, Sculpting Massage, Hydrodermabrasion, Anti-aging Management, and Body Waxing. Joice ensures that each session is tailored to the individual needs of her clients.
Facials and Waxing by Joice, a storefront spa, is conveniently located at 24 Elm Street, Montclair, across from the renowned restaurant Noches de Colombia and just one block from Bloomfield Avenue.
Starting bid
Give your child a summer of movement, rhythm, and pure fun! This experience includes one full-week summer session at Beyond the Boogie, Montclair’s premier spot for young dancers to express themselves. From building confidence to making new friends, your child will enjoy expert instruction in a high-energy, inclusive environment. It’s the perfect way to keep them active and inspired all summer long!
Starting bid
Shakiem incorporates various diverse elements, including cardio with light weights, Pilates, and Barre. Classes are held in a heated room, which helps open joints, increase flexibility, and burn maximum calories. Proper form, body alignment, and breath control are crucial to an effective workout. While teaching, Shakiem provides modifications to ensure that each student reaches their maximum potential without injury.
The impact Shakiem has had on the lives of many is evident in countless testimonials. Donated by: Anna Mellman
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Make a splash this summer with a stylish, eco-conscious matching swimwear set from Sandbar! The winner will have their choice of custom-sized adult/child matching swimwear combination, perfect for creating special family memories at the beach or pool.
Sandbar's sustainable swimwear is crafted from recycled materials with meticulous attention to detail, combining environmental responsibility with comfortable, durable designs. Inspired by family time, sustainability, and our environment, these swimsuits reflect a commitment to protecting the waters we love to enjoy. Plus every item of Sandbar Swimwear sold funds the removal of 1kg of ocean plastic!
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Families choose Coach Yankie because his performance system is built on professional experience, structured development, and measurable athletic progress — not trends or empty promises. Coach Mustapha “Yankie” Haruna isn’t just a trainer — he’s someone who has lived the game at the highest levels and now dedicates his experience to developing the next generation. Package Includes: Free entry to our Saturday Speed Clinics, held every week at 11:30 AM, focused on speed, agility, coordination, and overall athletic development.
• Free entry to one of our Basketball Clinics, where athletes work on fundamentals, skill development, and live gameplay.
• One complimentary personal training session, providing individualized coaching and a full movement assessment.
Starting bid
Keep your property in pristine condition all season long with an exclusive 20% discount on a full year of landscape maintenance from the award-winning experts at Spizzoli Landscaping. This high-value offer is perfect for homeowners looking to secure premium, professional care for their lawn, garden beds, and seasonal upkeep. Benefit from the meticulous attention to detail and elite service that has made Spizzoli a leader in local luxury landscaping—all while enjoying significant savings on your seasonal contract.
Offer valid for Montclair residential properties only. Discount applies to the labor and service total for one full maintenance season.
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Advanced copy of #1 New York Times bestselling author Ann Patchett's forthcoming novel Whistler, out June 2nd along with two other Ann Patchett titles - Tom Lake and a special hardcover annotated version of Bel Canto
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Experience the electric atmosphere of Red Bull Arena from the heart of the action! This package includes two lower-level tickets to a New York Red Bulls regular-season home game, offering an incredible, up-close view of the pitch. Forget the nosebleeds—these prime seats put you close enough to hear the players and feel the roar of the crowd. It’s the perfect high-energy outing for any soccer fan or a great way to enjoy a professional match with a friend.
Game date to be mutually agreed upon based on 2026 season availability. Redemption instructions will be provided to the winning bidder.
Starting bid
Ready to find your rhythm and shake off the stress? This package includes four adult classes at Beyond the Boogie, Montclair’s high-energy studio where movement meets community. Whether you're looking to master a new hip-hop routine, break a sweat in a fitness-focused session, or just enjoy a fun night out with friends, these classes are designed for all levels. Led by world-class instructors in a supportive, inclusive environment, it’s the perfect way to get moving, build confidence, and have a total blast.
Starting bid
New York Jets Collectible: Garrett Wilson Replica Lithographed Photo
Score a must-have for any Jets fan! This replica lithographed photo features standout wide receiver Garrett Wilson and comes officially licensed by the NFL and NFLPA, complete with a hologram authentication decal.
Frame it and turn it into a bold display piece for your home, office, or fan cave.
Generously donated by the New York Jets—don’t miss your chance to take home this standout collectible. (Note: image in the listing is not the actual photo)
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Capture your sound at one of Essex County's premier creative hubs! This package includes two hours of professional recording time at Homefront Studio, perfect for musicians, podcasters, or voiceover artists looking for high-end equipment and a focused, inspiring atmosphere. Whether you’re tracking a new single, refining a demo, getting the band back together, or launching a podcast, you’ll benefit from a studio environment designed to bring out your best performance. Donated by Matt Ryan
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Come for fireworks on Saturday,
let your kids run the bases on Sunday, or check out our full schedule for many
special promotional and theme nights throughout the season! The Sussex County Miners are one of North Jersey’s winningest professional baseball teams, most recently winning the 2018 Can-Am League Championship. The Miners are proud members of the Frontier League and MLB Professional Partner League. Sussex County plays a 96-game season from May through September with 48 home games at Skylands Stadium in Augusta, NJ. Fans can enjoy exciting baseball, promotional nights, giveaways, and great daily specials, including our spectacular fireworks shows. Redeemable for one regular season home game in 2026 excluding July 3 and 4. Tickets are for upper-level seating.
Starting bid
Take your love of film and storytelling to the next level and become part of Montclair Film’s vibrant member community. As a member, you’ll receive EARLY ACCESS to purchase tickets to the annual film festival, celebrity fundraiser, and conversations featured at The Clairidge and The Bellevue all year long. All Members Enjoy:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!