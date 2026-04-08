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Pta New Jersey Congress Of Parents & Teachers

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Fireball - Class Artwork Auction

Joke of the Day! item
Joke of the Day!
$20

Starting bid

Here’s your chance to make the whole school laugh! The winning student will team up with Principal Finnerty to deliver a special “Joke of the Day” during morning announcements.

Pick your funniest joke, practice your delivery, and get ready to brighten everyone’s day with some big laughs! This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to share your humor, show your confidence, and create a memorable moment with the principal.

Get your bids in—because laughter is the best way to start the school day! 😄

Dismissal Duty with Principal Finnerty item
Dismissal Duty with Principal Finnerty
$20

Starting bid

Ever wondered what it’s like to be in charge at dismissal? Here’s your chance! The winning student will join Principal Finnerty to help run dismissal duty on the loudspeaker.

Call out names, make important announcements, and be part of the action as the school day wraps up. It’s a fun and exciting way to experience behind-the-scenes school operations—and maybe even add a little personality to the announcements!

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to step into the spotlight and help lead dismissal like a pro. Place your bids now! 🎉

Ceramic Dragon (Value $220) item
Ceramic Dragon (Value $220)
$65

Starting bid

Dragon sculpted and donated by MAM Instructor Irene Domingo.


Irene Domingo is a passionate art educator and multi-disciplinary artist based at the Montclair Art Museum, where she has been teaching for the past three years. A graduate of Kean University, Irene earned her Bachelor’s in Fine Art with a concentration in Studio Art. Her artistic expertise spans various mediums, including digital art, illustration, drawing and ceramic sculpture. With seven years of teaching experience, Irene is dedicated to fostering creativity and artistic expression in students of all ages, from pre-K to adults. Check out her Universe of Clay class for kids 6-8 at MAM!

Louise Erdrich Bundle (Value $92) item
Louise Erdrich Bundle (Value $92) item
Louise Erdrich Bundle (Value $92)
$25

Starting bid

A signed copy of Pulitzer and National Book Award-winning author Louise Erdrich's new story collection Python's Kiss along with 3 other novels The Mighty Red, The Round House (winner of the National Book Award) and The Night Watchman (winner of the Pulitzer Prize)

Signed Daniel Silva Novel (Value $35) item
Signed Daniel Silva Novel (Value $35)
$20

Starting bid

A signed first edition copy of #1 New York Times bestselling author Daniel Silva's novel The Collector 

Catherine Newman Bundle (Value $65) item
Catherine Newman Bundle (Value $65) item
Catherine Newman Bundle (Value $65)
$20

Starting bid

Bundle of New York Times bestselling author Catherine Newman's novels Sandwich, Wreck and We All Want Impossible Things

Box Set of Warriors Graphic Novels (Value $50) item
Box Set of Warriors Graphic Novels (Value $50)
$25

Starting bid

The Warriors graphic novels (and manga) by Erin Hunter are full-color adaptations of the popular fantasy series, focusing on wild cat clans (ThunderClan, ShadowClan, etc.) navigating loyalty, survival, and forbidden romance. They provide a visual, fast-paced retelling of key arcs—like The Prophecies Begin—and character-focused adventures for readers 8+.

Ms. Adamo - School of Fish item
Ms. Adamo - School of Fish
$30

Starting bid

Mrs. Alvarez — Dragons on Canvas Collage item
Mrs. Alvarez — Dragons on Canvas Collage
$30

Starting bid

Nish Dragon Artwork; 30 x 40

Ms. Ashe & Ms. Kiernan — Popsicle Sticks Wall Hanging item
Ms. Ashe & Ms. Kiernan — Popsicle Sticks Wall Hanging
$30

Starting bid

Mrs Ceneri & Ms Giacobbe - “Masterpiece 210: Color in Bloom“ item
Mrs Ceneri & Ms Giacobbe - “Masterpiece 210: Color in Bloom“
$30

Starting bid

24”x36”, Acrylic & tempera on matboard 

Inspired by Matisse’s cutouts, this vibrant composition of colors and shapes captures the joy and spirit of the 19 children of Nishuane’s Room 210.

Ms. Chodon — 3 Painted Outdoor Pots item
Ms. Chodon — 3 Painted Outdoor Pots
$30

Starting bid

Mr. Cushnie — "Heartwork" item
Mr. Cushnie — "Heartwork"
$30

Starting bid

Layered relief art composed of wallpaper, hand-made marbled paper, and folded origami hearts. 16 x 20 Wall Hanging

Ms. DePasquale — "Hands of Heart" Collaborative Art Piece item
Ms. DePasquale — "Hands of Heart" Collaborative Art Piece
$30

Starting bid

Ms. DiNapoli - "Watch Us Grow" item
Ms. DiNapoli - "Watch Us Grow"
$30

Starting bid

Indoor Painted Planter

Ms. Durr — Painted Pot item
Ms. Durr — Painted Pot item
Ms. Durr — Painted Pot
$30

Starting bid

Ms. Garone & Ms. Kyle - "Hope Is A Thing With Feathers" item
Ms. Garone & Ms. Kyle - "Hope Is A Thing With Feathers"
$30

Starting bid

10 x 10; Mixed Media; Fun with Fingerprints

Ms Isola - "Our Class Garden" item
Ms Isola - "Our Class Garden"
$30

Starting bid

Matisse-inspired collage on wood panel

Ms. Keller — "The Shape of Our Hearts" item
Ms. Keller — "The Shape of Our Hearts"
$30

Starting bid

Framed Art, 16 x 20

Ms. Martin — Painting of Nishuane Logo item
Ms. Martin — Painting of Nishuane Logo
$30

Starting bid

Mrs. May — Hanging Quilt item
Mrs. May — Hanging Quilt
$30

Starting bid

40 x 50

Ms. Medina & Ms. Eglow - Peace Poem Quilt item
Ms. Medina & Ms. Eglow - Peace Poem Quilt
$30

Starting bid

Mr. Mullins — A Duet of Birdhouses item
Mr. Mullins — A Duet of Birdhouses
$30

Starting bid

Bird thumbprints Materials: Acrylic paint on wood

Ms. Santiago — Rainbow Sea item
Ms. Santiago — Rainbow Sea item
Ms. Santiago — Rainbow Sea
$30

Starting bid

Collaborative clay bead necklace created by 16 artists. Inspired by their moments in nature. Materials: Clay, fiber, silver Framing: Black matte box

Ms. Seaman — Tea Towels item
Ms. Seaman — Tea Towels
$30

Starting bid

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