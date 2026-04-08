Fireball - Class Artwork Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Here’s your chance to make the whole school laugh! The winning student will team up with Principal Finnerty to deliver a special “Joke of the Day” during morning announcements.
Pick your funniest joke, practice your delivery, and get ready to brighten everyone’s day with some big laughs! This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to share your humor, show your confidence, and create a memorable moment with the principal.
Get your bids in—because laughter is the best way to start the school day! 😄
Starting bid
Ever wondered what it’s like to be in charge at dismissal? Here’s your chance! The winning student will join Principal Finnerty to help run dismissal duty on the loudspeaker.
Call out names, make important announcements, and be part of the action as the school day wraps up. It’s a fun and exciting way to experience behind-the-scenes school operations—and maybe even add a little personality to the announcements!
Don’t miss this unique opportunity to step into the spotlight and help lead dismissal like a pro. Place your bids now! 🎉
Starting bid
Dragon sculpted and donated by MAM Instructor Irene Domingo.
Irene Domingo is a passionate art educator and multi-disciplinary artist based at the Montclair Art Museum, where she has been teaching for the past three years. A graduate of Kean University, Irene earned her Bachelor’s in Fine Art with a concentration in Studio Art. Her artistic expertise spans various mediums, including digital art, illustration, drawing and ceramic sculpture. With seven years of teaching experience, Irene is dedicated to fostering creativity and artistic expression in students of all ages, from pre-K to adults. Check out her Universe of Clay class for kids 6-8 at MAM!
Starting bid
A signed copy of Pulitzer and National Book Award-winning author Louise Erdrich's new story collection Python's Kiss along with 3 other novels The Mighty Red, The Round House (winner of the National Book Award) and The Night Watchman (winner of the Pulitzer Prize)
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A signed first edition copy of #1 New York Times bestselling author Daniel Silva's novel The Collector
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Bundle of New York Times bestselling author Catherine Newman's novels Sandwich, Wreck and We All Want Impossible Things
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The Warriors graphic novels (and manga) by Erin Hunter are full-color adaptations of the popular fantasy series, focusing on wild cat clans (ThunderClan, ShadowClan, etc.) navigating loyalty, survival, and forbidden romance. They provide a visual, fast-paced retelling of key arcs—like The Prophecies Begin—and character-focused adventures for readers 8+.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Nish Dragon Artwork; 30 x 40
Starting bid
Starting bid
24”x36”, Acrylic & tempera on matboard
Inspired by Matisse’s cutouts, this vibrant composition of colors and shapes captures the joy and spirit of the 19 children of Nishuane’s Room 210.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Layered relief art composed of wallpaper, hand-made marbled paper, and folded origami hearts. 16 x 20 Wall Hanging
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Starting bid
Indoor Painted Planter
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Starting bid
10 x 10; Mixed Media; Fun with Fingerprints
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Matisse-inspired collage on wood panel
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Framed Art, 16 x 20
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Starting bid
40 x 50
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Starting bid
Bird thumbprints Materials: Acrylic paint on wood
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Collaborative clay bead necklace created by 16 artists. Inspired by their moments in nature. Materials: Clay, fiber, silver Framing: Black matte box
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