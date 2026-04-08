Fireball - Class Artwork Auction

Here’s your chance to make the whole school laugh! The winning student will team up with Principal Finnerty to deliver a special “Joke of the Day” during morning announcements.

Pick your funniest joke, practice your delivery, and get ready to brighten everyone’s day with some big laughs! This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to share your humor, show your confidence, and create a memorable moment with the principal.

Get your bids in—because laughter is the best way to start the school day! 😄