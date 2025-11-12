Firefighter charity Harry Beckwith raffle

1 ticket
$20

This provides 1 entry into the Harry Beckwith firearm raffle. Winner must qualify to legally own a firearm. Winner will be required to claim their prize at Harry Beckwith Guns and Range and is subject to all legal requirements through them.

3 ticket discount
$50
This includes 3 tickets

Add a donation for Fire Rescue Professionals Of Alachua County Local 3852 Charity

$

