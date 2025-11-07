Firefighter chili cook-off raffle

This provides 1 entry into the main raffle. Grand prize is a Pit Boss Navigator 1300 smoker (retail value $999). Other prizes in this raffle include a pit boss smokeless fire pit, gift baskets and gift cards from local businesses and restaurants, and theme park tickets.
This provides 5 entries into the main raffle. Grand prize is a Pit Boss Navigator 1300 smoker (retail value $999). Other prizes in this raffle include a pit boss smokeless fire pit, gift baskets and gift cards from local businesses and restaurants, and theme park tickets.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!