Firefly Creative

Offered by

Firefly Creative

About this shop

Firefly Creative

Wizard of Oz T-Shirts item
Wizard of Oz T-Shirts
$20
Bella+Canvas Shirts
Schoolhouse Rock Firefly Tour 2025 T-Shirt item
Schoolhouse Rock Firefly Tour 2025 T-Shirt item
Schoolhouse Rock Firefly Tour 2025 T-Shirt
$20
Comfort Colors Emerald Cotton T-Shirt
DINNER THEATRE: Chick-Fil-A (Thursday, May 8th Performance) item
DINNER THEATRE: Chick-Fil-A (Thursday, May 8th Performance)
$5
Meals come with sandwiches, chips, cookies, and a water bottle. This is a fundraiser for Firefly and the future of our theatre program, and we thank Chick-fil-A Bartlett for their generosity and partnership.
Firefly Lightweight Pigment Dyed Hoodie item
Firefly Lightweight Pigment Dyed Hoodie item
Firefly Lightweight Pigment Dyed Hoodie item
Firefly Lightweight Pigment Dyed Hoodie
$45
Midweight Pigment Dye Hooded Pullover from Independent Trading Company. 9oz (300 gm) 80% cotton/20% polyester blend ring spun cotton 100% cotton 30 singles face yarn jersey lined hood split stitch double needle sewing on all seams twill neck tape 1 x 1 ribbing at cuffs and waistband standard fit
Firefly Sticker - Yellow item
Firefly Sticker - Yellow
$1
Firefly Sticker - Mason Jar item
Firefly Sticker - Mason Jar
$1
Firefly Keychain item
Firefly Keychain
Free
These will come with every order, but if you'd like more than one, please specify. Acrylic keychain that comes with a chain. Perfect for backpacks or keys!
Add a donation for Firefly Creative

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!