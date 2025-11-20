Firefly Spring Theatre Workshop Series

About this event
This workshop draws inspiration from the adventurous and heartfelt world of Moana. Students will explore storytelling, character expression, movement activities, and themes of courage, identity, and discovery. It’s a warm, welcoming workshop perfect for students who love imaginative stories and strong characters.
The day ends with a brief parent showcase at 4 p.m.
Two remaining workshops: $50 (save $10)
A great option for families wanting consistent theatre enrichment throughout the spring!
March 28th, 1 pm - 4 pm: High School Musical
April 25th, , 1pm - 4 pm: Moana
February 21st, 1 pm - 4 pm: Newsies
Inspired by the spirited world of Newsies, students will explore ensemble-based activities, character expression, and musical storytelling. This workshop focuses on confidence, teamwork, and bringing strong characters to life.
The day ends with a brief parent showcase at 4 p.m.
February 28th, 1 pm - 4 pm: Seussical
Full of imagination and color, this workshop uses Seussical - a musical inspired by Dr. Seuss - as a springboard for creative acting, expressive movement, and playful character work. Students will explore how stories come alive onstage using their voices, physicalities, and imaginations.
The day ends with a brief parent showcase at 4 p.m.
Inspired by the upbeat world of East High, students will participate in movement activities, ensemble games, and performance exercises that encourage teamwork and confidence. This workshop is fun, energetic, and great for students who enjoy group-based musical theatre work.
The day ends with a brief parent showcase at 4 p.m.
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