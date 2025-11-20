Firefly Creative

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Firefly Creative

About this event

Firefly Spring Theatre Workshop Series

Saturday, April 25: Moana Workshop
$30

This workshop draws inspiration from the adventurous and heartfelt world of Moana. Students will explore storytelling, character expression, movement activities, and themes of courage, identity, and discovery. It’s a warm, welcoming workshop perfect for students who love imaginative stories and strong characters.



The day ends with a brief parent showcase at 4 p.m.

Remaining Workshops!
$30

Two remaining workshops: $50 (save $10)
A great option for families wanting consistent theatre enrichment throughout the spring!


March 28th, 1 pm - 4 pm: High School Musical

April 25th, , 1pm - 4 pm: Moana

Saturday, February 21: Newsies Workshop
$30

February 21st, 1 pm - 4 pm: Newsies 


Inspired by the spirited world of Newsies, students will explore ensemble-based activities, character expression, and musical storytelling. This workshop focuses on confidence, teamwork, and bringing strong characters to life.


The day ends with a brief parent showcase at 4 p.m.

Saturday, February 28: Seussical Workshop
$30

February 28th, 1 pm - 4 pm: Seussical

Full of imagination and color, this workshop uses Seussical - a musical inspired by Dr. Seuss - as a springboard for creative acting, expressive movement, and playful character work. Students will explore how stories come alive onstage using their voices, physicalities, and imaginations.

The day ends with a brief parent showcase at 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 28: High School Musical
$30

Inspired by the upbeat world of East High, students will participate in movement activities, ensemble games, and performance exercises that encourage teamwork and confidence. This workshop is fun, energetic, and great for students who enjoy group-based musical theatre work.


The day ends with a brief parent showcase at 4 p.m.

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