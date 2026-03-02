Student Hope Foundation
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Student Hope Foundation

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Student Hope Foundation

About this event

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Firekeepers Casino Bus Trip 2026

11177 E Michigan Ave

Battle Creek, MI 49014, USA

Add a donation for Student Hope Foundation

$

PER SEAT
$59

We will meet at the Birch Run Outlets and leave on a charter bus at 12pm, drive to FireKeeper's Casino and have a grand time!

You will get 4 hours of play time and then we will hop back on the bus and be back to the Birch Run Premium Outlets at 8pm.


$59 per person with $20 back in free play and $5 back in food credit!


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!