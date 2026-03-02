Firekeepers Casino Bus Trip 2026

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About this event
$
We will meet at the Birch Run Outlets and leave on a charter bus at 12pm, drive to FireKeeper's Casino and have a grand time!
You will get 4 hours of play time and then we will hop back on the bus and be back to the Birch Run Premium Outlets at 8pm.
$59 per person with $20 back in free play and $5 back in food credit!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!