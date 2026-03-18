Firekeepers Casino Bus Trip

About this event
Battle Creek, MI 49014-8904
Round trip motor coach transportation to Battle Creek, MI.
5 hours of gaming at Firekeepers Casino.
Each person to get back $25 in gaming and $5 in food from the casino (MUST have a valid ID).
For additional details please select the link within "More details" under "About this event."
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