K of C Swartz Creek Council No. 6694

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K of C Swartz Creek Council No. 6694

About this event

Firekeepers Casino Bus Trip

11177 East Michigan Ave

Battle Creek, MI 49014-8904

General Admission
$55

Round trip motor coach transportation to Battle Creek, MI.

5 hours of gaming at Firekeepers Casino.

Each person to get back $25 in gaming and $5 in food from the casino (MUST have a valid ID).

For additional details please select the link within "More details" under "About this event."


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