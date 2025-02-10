Bakerhouse Pentecostal Church

Bakerhouse Pentecostal Church

Fireproof Your Marriage *Spring 2025*

Lynden

WA 98264, USA

Married Couple (6 sessions)
$150
Included with Ticket: 6-Session Christian Marriage Course Dates: 5/23, 5/30, 6/06, 6/13, 6/20 and 6/27 (6-8PM) Venue in Lynden, WA will be emailed after headcount. One Ticket per couple, dinners included each night of course. Your ticket purchase helps us move one step closer to creating a welcoming space for our community. Each session date will start at 6:00PM and end at 8:00PM.
Engaged Couple (6 sessions)
$75
Engaged Couple (6 sessions)
$75
Scholarship price
$25
Scholarship price
$25
Please choose this option if you can't afford full price or email us for full scholarship at: [email protected]

