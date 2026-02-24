Fires & Fringe Silent Auction

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Patriot Club 500 Upton Rd
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No need for a campfire, make the perfect smores at home with this Electric S'mores Maker. Included is a $60 Gift Certificate to Mad Mallows, handcrafted gourmet marshmallows, specializing in bold flavors and colorful treats. Great for a family night, date night or any night you are craving a sweet treat!
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Bursting with bold flavors, this wood basket includes four jars of delicious homemade salsa paired with Tostada chips.
Whether you’re a salsa expert or just love a good crunchy snack, this basket is perfect for you!
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Each session is customized to address the client’s individual needs using a variety of techniques such as Swedish, deep tissue, sports therapy, Graston (IASTM), stretching, myofascial and reflexology.
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This $50 gift certificate will satisfy any sweet tooth. Special order for someone you love or indulge yourself. Order filled and molded chocolate pieces, molded gummies, hard candy, lollipops and marshmallows for a sweet treat.
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Fun and creative products made from items used in or found by bodies of water!
Don't miss out on this beautiful White and Blue jewelry set, of earrings, necklace and bracelet.
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First Command has donated these gift cards that would make a fun night out. Whether it be a date night or a fun night out with friends, this item will get you out of the house for the night.
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Wichita Furniture is Lawton’s Furniture Leader, which is a family-owned company who values your business and strives to give you the Customer Service you deserve. Great value and good quality of stocked merchandise. Delivery available.
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Do you have a Freedom Elementary student? Don't miss out on a chance to let your student have the experience many kids would love, principal for the day!
Note: The principal of the day experience is only available for currently enrolled Freedom Elementary students for safety concerns.
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Experience the transformative power of HydraFacial at Harmony MediSpa in Lawton or Duncan, OK. This innovative treatment combines cleansing, exfoliation, extraction, hydration, and antioxidant protection to deliver unparalleled skin rejuvenation.
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Quench IV therapy combines IV fluids, electrolytes, and essential vitamins to replenish hydration and minerals rapidly. This therapy is ideal for muscle soreness, intense workout recovery, or effects of exhaustion. You will feel refreshed, balanced and detoxified after visiting harmony Medispa located in Lawton or Duncan, OK.
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While in Oklahoma, you must visit the Cowboy Museum just a short trip away in Oklahoma City. This item would be a great family day trip to learn about Western history, culture and art.
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This metal flag would add a unique touch to any home or backyard. The flag is 22" x 15.5" and created by veteran-owned, Oklahoma Metal Creations LLC.
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This handmade cute crocheted triceratops will be adored by all, especially the dinosaur lover. This item would make a great Easter basket filler or upcoming birthday gift.
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This basket is all about indulgence—perfect for a date night, celebrating or simply savoring life’s little luxuries. This pairing is delightful and includes 2 bottles of wine, chocolate bark and candy, two coasters and the basket.
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This item includes three best-selling novels signed by the author Colleen Hoover. Colleen Hoover's books are emotional, plot-twisting page turners focusing on intense romance, complex relationships, and raw psychological suspense. Often featuring, messy love stories, traumatic pasts, and "should-I-trust-them" narratives, her novels explore the dark side of love and the endurance of the human spirit.
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Equal parts style, safety & self-care. This bundle pairs Lululemon essentials with a few feel good extras to keep you looking stylish at the gym. Ultra comfy 3-pack socks, the ever stylish belt bag in Burgundy Bay with matching water bottle, TYR Cortez polarized sunglasses, running safety alarm an added candle for when it's time to wind down.
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Grab your crew and get ready to laugh til it hurts! This package includes admission for 4 to the Bricktown Comedy Club in OKC - the perfect excuse for a double date night or night out with friends. Big laughs, good vibes and great memories in the city!
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Great assortment of Shawnee Mills baking mixes along with a selection of durable baking pans. The mixes are known for their consistent quality and easy‑to‑use recipes—perfect for biscuits, cornbread, pancakes, and more. A fantastic bundle for home bakers, meal preppers, or anyone who loves comfort food.
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This sign will spruce up any door this spring.
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