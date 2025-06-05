Sponsorships | Fireworks: Allamuchy Celebrates Warren County's Bicentennial

• Premier logo placement on event banners and signage • Name/logo on event website and social media promotions • Recognition from the stage during the event • Opportunity to set up a sponsor table or tent at the event • 4 Complimentary VIP parking passes

• Premier logo placement on event banners and signage • Name/logo on event website and social media promotions • Recognition from the stage during the event • Opportunity to set up a sponsor table or tent at the event • 4 Complimentary VIP parking passes

More details...