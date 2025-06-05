Rutherfurd Hall Foundation

Sponsorships | Fireworks: Allamuchy Celebrates Warren County's Bicentennial

7 Freeborn Ln

Great Meadows, NJ 07838, USA

Star-Spangled Sponsor
$5,000
• Premier logo placement on event banners and signage • Name/logo on event website and social media promotions • Recognition from the stage during the event • Opportunity to set up a sponsor table or tent at the event • 4 Complimentary VIP parking passes
Freedom Sponsor
$2,500
• Logo on event banners and signage • Name/logo on event website and social media promotions • Recognition from the stage during the event • 3 Complimentary VIP parking passes
Patriot Sponsor
$1,000
• Name/logo on event signage • Recognition on social media • 2 Complimentary VIP parking passes
Sparkler Sponsor
$500
• Name listed on event signage • Recognition on social media • 1 Complimentary VIP parking pass

