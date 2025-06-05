Sponsorships | Fireworks: Allamuchy Celebrates Warren County's Bicentennial

• Premier logo placement on event banners and signage
• Name/logo on event website and social media promotions
• Recognition from the stage during the event
• Opportunity to set up a sponsor table or tent at the event
• 4 Complimentary VIP parking passes
• Premier logo placement on event banners and signage
• Name/logo on event website and social media promotions
• Recognition from the stage during the event
• Opportunity to set up a sponsor table or tent at the event
• 4 Complimentary VIP parking passes
Freedom Sponsor
$2,500
• Logo on event banners and signage
• Name/logo on event website and social media promotions
• Recognition from the stage during the event
• 3 Complimentary VIP parking passes
• Logo on event banners and signage
• Name/logo on event website and social media promotions
• Recognition from the stage during the event
• 3 Complimentary VIP parking passes
Patriot Sponsor
$1,000
• Name/logo on event signage
• Recognition on social media
• 2 Complimentary VIP parking passes
• Name/logo on event signage
• Recognition on social media
• 2 Complimentary VIP parking passes
Sparkler Sponsor
$500
• Name listed on event signage
• Recognition on social media
• 1 Complimentary VIP parking pass
• Name listed on event signage
• Recognition on social media
• 1 Complimentary VIP parking pass
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!