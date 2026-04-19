Boy Scouts Of America

Offered by

Boy Scouts Of America

About this shop

First Aid Kit Fundraiser (Ends 4/29/26)

Home First Aid - Item 0520 item
Home First Aid - Item 0520
$30

Our most popular kit. A full size, soft-sided kit that is perfect for you home, RV, car, or boat.Organized and well-stocked with physician-selected items.

Workplace Kit - Item 0801 item
Workplace Kit - Item 0801
$50

Treat typical workplace injuries with this complete first aid kit for up to 25 people. Meets OSHA requirements and ANSI standards.

Ultimate Survival - Item 0910 item
Ultimate Survival - Item 0910
$120

Our most comprehensive unit packed with first aid supplies and emergency items. Peace of mind and true disaster readiness.

Auto - Item 0105 item
Auto - Item 0105
$16

We drive everywhere...the beach, the store, school. Be ready wherever you go. Your vehicle may be the best place to have first aid supplies.

First Aid for Life - Item 0310 item
First Aid for Life - Item 0310
$30

Be prepared for emergencies with this sleek, durable, kit filled with the supplies you need to treat typical home injuries. Your purchase supports breast cancer awareness.

Outdoor - Item 0140 item
Outdoor - Item 0140
$16

Perfect for your kayak or pack! Insect sting relief, burn cream and a lot more!

Scout - Item 0119 item
Scout - Item 0119
$19

All the essentials listed in the Scout Handbook for personal first aid...plus a whole bunch more! Waterproof and lightweight. Prepared? Yes.

Sport - Item 0125 item
Sport - Item 0125
$16

Be ready when the game gets a little rough! Just right for your gear bag.

Pet - Item 0120 item
Pet - Item 0120
$16

When it comes to our pets, we are the first responders. Be prepared with our Per first aid kit.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!