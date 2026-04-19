First Aid Kit Fundraiser (Ends 4/29/26)

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About this shop
Our most popular kit. A full size, soft-sided kit that is perfect for you home, RV, car, or boat.Organized and well-stocked with physician-selected items.
Treat typical workplace injuries with this complete first aid kit for up to 25 people. Meets OSHA requirements and ANSI standards.
Our most comprehensive unit packed with first aid supplies and emergency items. Peace of mind and true disaster readiness.
We drive everywhere...the beach, the store, school. Be ready wherever you go. Your vehicle may be the best place to have first aid supplies.
Be prepared for emergencies with this sleek, durable, kit filled with the supplies you need to treat typical home injuries. Your purchase supports breast cancer awareness.
Perfect for your kayak or pack! Insect sting relief, burn cream and a lot more!
All the essentials listed in the Scout Handbook for personal first aid...plus a whole bunch more! Waterproof and lightweight. Prepared? Yes.
Be ready when the game gets a little rough! Just right for your gear bag.
When it comes to our pets, we are the first responders. Be prepared with our Per first aid kit.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!