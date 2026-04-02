First Aid Kits - Supporting Game Rangers in Zambia

For each kit purchased, one will be donated to the Palabana community of Lusaka, Zambia.





200 Piece All Purpose Kit, Large Plastic Case - 1 Each





Be ready for all potential emergencies at home, in the car, outdoors, or on the water. The new generation of First Aid Only® hard-sided plastic first aid kit is developed to save time and frustration in the midst of emergency situations. Supplies are easy to find in our newly designed organizer case. Contains medicines, antiseptics, injury treatment supplies, bandages, dressings, first aid tools and instruments, as well as the American Red Cross first aid reference guide.



Kit Includes:



- (10) 3/4"x3" Fabric bandages

- (20) 1"x3" Fabric bandages

- (8) Knuckle fabric bandages

- (8) Fingertip fabric bandages

- (1) 2"x4" Elbow & knee plastic bandage

- (20) 3/8"x1-1/2" Junior plastic bandages

- (5) Butterfly wound closures

- (12) 7/8" Spot plastic bandages

- (10) 2"x2" Gauze dressing pads

- (2) 3"x3" Gauze dressing pads

- (1) 5"x9" Trauma pad

- (2) Aspirin tablets

- (2) Ibuprofen tablets

- (4) Extra-strength non-aspirin tablets

- (8) Alcohol cleansing pads

- (12) BZK antiseptic towelettes

- (4) Antibiotic ointment packs

- (1) 1/2"x5 yd. First aid tape roll

- (1) 4"x5" Instant cold compress

- (1) Burn relief pack, 3.5 gm.

- (1) Sterile eye pad

- (1) Emergency blanket

- (10) 3" Cotton tipped applicators

- (1) 6"x11/16" Finger splint

- (2) Exam quality vinyl gloves

- (1) 4" Tweezers, plastic

- (1) First aid guide



Kit Dimensions: 9-3/8"x8-7/8"x2-3/4"