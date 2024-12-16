Victoria Russell Foundation Inc

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Victoria Russell Foundation Inc

About this event

First Anniversary of the Imagination Library of Harford County

301 S Union Ave

Havre De Grace, MD 21078

Children's admission 0 to 2 years old
Free
Children under the age of 2 are FREE
Children's admission 3 years and up
$10
ticket price includes a goodie bag
Adult
$20
Dolly Parton autographed book
$5
THIS IS A RAFFLE. This book. I Am A Rainbow, was designated directly to The Imagination Library of Harford County from the Dolly Parton Foundation. All online and in person tickets will be entered into the raffle to win this autographed book.
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