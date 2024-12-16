First Anniversary of the Imagination Library of Harford County

THIS IS A RAFFLE. This book. I Am A Rainbow, was designated directly to The Imagination Library of Harford County from the Dolly Parton Foundation. All online and in person tickets will be entered into the raffle to win this autographed book.

THIS IS A RAFFLE. This book. I Am A Rainbow, was designated directly to The Imagination Library of Harford County from the Dolly Parton Foundation. All online and in person tickets will be entered into the raffle to win this autographed book.

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