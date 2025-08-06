First Annual "A Walk in Their Shoes -- South Robinson Edition"

Registration includes: access to the full event experience (with or without the walk), three powerful interactive learning stations, a guided reflection experience, and a limited-edition event t-shirt.
Please note: Food and drink from the on-site food truck will be available by donation and are not included in the registration cost.
Make a lasting impact by fueling long-term restoration efforts across our 10-mile outreach zone.
Includes:
• Premier logo or name placement on all event materials
• Verbal recognition at event
• 6 walk registrations + t-shirts
• Tax-deductible receipt
Funds one full week of programming and trauma-informed outreach.
Includes:
• Logo/name on event signage
• 5 walk registrations + t-shirts
• Tax-deductible receipt
Supports food, hygiene supplies, and care for those in crisis.
Includes:
• Logo/name on event signage
• 3 walk registrations + t-shirts
• Tax-deductible receipt
Provides essential care packs for those experiencing homelessness and exploitation.
Includes:
• Logo/name on event signage
• 2 walk registrations + t-shirts
• Tax-deductible receipt
Virtual Experience:
Join from anywhere during the week of November 8! This self-paced option includes a digital reflection guide, real stories from South Robinson, a prayer walk plan, and a limited-edition event t-shirt shipped to you. Whether you walk your neighborhood or reflect from home, your steps still help bring restoration to those impacted by homelessness, addiction, and exploitation.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!