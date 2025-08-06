First Annual "A Walk in Their Shoes -- South Robinson Edition"

3416 S Robinson Ave

Oklahoma City, OK 73109, USA

General Admission
$25

Registration includes: access to the full event experience (with or without the walk), three powerful interactive learning stations, a guided reflection experience, and a limited-edition event t-shirt.

Please note: Food and drink from the on-site food truck will be available by donation and are not included in the registration cost.

Legacy Sponsor
$2,500

Make a lasting impact by fueling long-term restoration efforts across our 10-mile outreach zone.
Includes:
• Premier logo or name placement on all event materials
• Verbal recognition at event
• 6 walk registrations + t-shirts
• Tax-deductible receipt

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Funds one full week of programming and trauma-informed outreach.
Includes:
• Logo/name on event signage
• 5 walk registrations + t-shirts
• Tax-deductible receipt

Silver Sponsor
$500

Supports food, hygiene supplies, and care for those in crisis.
Includes:
• Logo/name on event signage
• 3 walk registrations + t-shirts
• Tax-deductible receipt

Bronze Sponsor
$250

Provides essential care packs for those experiencing homelessness and exploitation.
Includes:
• Logo/name on event signage
• 2 walk registrations + t-shirts
• Tax-deductible receipt

Virtual Experience
$30

Virtual Experience:
Join from anywhere during the week of November 8! This self-paced option includes a digital reflection guide, real stories from South Robinson, a prayer walk plan, and a limited-edition event t-shirt shipped to you. Whether you walk your neighborhood or reflect from home, your steps still help bring restoration to those impacted by homelessness, addiction, and exploitation.

