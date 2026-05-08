First Annual Bravo Boosters Golf Tournament

About this event
Your registration includes 18 holes of golf with cart, two drink tickets, complimentary snacks and bottled water throughout the day, and a post-tournament dinner.
Improve your odds and support BISFA Theatre students! The Bravo Advantage Package includes two mulligans (do-over shots) and one Power Ball, which allows your team to move up to the forward tees on a designated hole for an extra advantage. Get it now for $20. Available for purchase on tournament day for $25.
Each golfer on the team gets 18 holes of golf with cart, two drink tickets, complimentary snacks and bottled water throughout the day, and a post-tournament dinner.
Improve your odds and support BISFA Theatre students! The Bravo Advantage Package includes two mulligans (do-over shots) and one Power Ball, which allows your team to move up to the forward tees on a designated hole for an extra advantage. Get it now for $20. Available for purchase on tournament day for $25.
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