A man with a mustache and tie is featured in the foreground of a flyer for a pancreatic cancer golf fundraiser, with event details listed below.
Brian Scott Smallhorn Memorial Inc.

Hosted by

Brian Scott Smallhorn Memorial Inc.

About this event

First Annual Brian Scott Smallhorn Memorial Golf Fundraiser

110 Golf Club Ln

Poughkeepsie, NY 12601, USA

Golf
$200

18 Holes of Golf

Golf Cart

Lunch

Beverages

Prizes & Raffles

Dinner & Awards

Memorial T-shirt


If you want to register with a group, please let us know so we can place you all together


DISCLAIMER

When you check out, there will be an additional tab that says; 

"Help keep Zeffy free for Brian Scott Smallhorn Memorial Inc"

THIS IS SPECIFICALLY A DONATION TO THE WEBSITE. 

To avoid paying additional fees, click down to OTHER.

 You can still leave a donation to the website if you choose, or just add in $0"

Dinner Only
$50

Prizes & Raffles

Dinner & Awards


DISCLAIMER

When you check out, there will be an additional tab that says; 

"Help keep Zeffy free for Brian Scott Smallhorn Memorial Inc"

THIS IS SPECIFICALLY A DONATION TO THE WEBSITE. 

To avoid paying additional fees, click down to OTHER.

 You can still leave a donation to the website if you choose, or just add in $0"

Memorial T-Shirt
$25

Please confirm your T-shirt size


DISCLAIMER

When you check out, there will be an additional tab that says; 

"Help keep Zeffy free for Brian Scott Smallhorn Memorial Inc"

THIS IS SPECIFICALLY A DONATION TO THE WEBSITE. 

To avoid paying additional fees, click down to OTHER.

 You can still leave a donation to the website if you choose, or just add in $0"

Add a donation for Brian Scott Smallhorn Memorial Inc.

$

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