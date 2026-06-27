First Annual Brian Scott Smallhorn Memorial Golf Fundraiser

18 Holes of Golf

Golf Cart

Lunch

Beverages

Prizes & Raffles

Dinner & Awards

Memorial T-shirt





If you want to register with a group, please let us know so we can place you all together





DISCLAIMER

When you check out, there will be an additional tab that says;

"Help keep Zeffy free for Brian Scott Smallhorn Memorial Inc"

THIS IS SPECIFICALLY A DONATION TO THE WEBSITE.

To avoid paying additional fees, click down to OTHER.

You can still leave a donation to the website if you choose, or just add in $0"