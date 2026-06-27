First Annual Brian Scott Smallhorn Memorial Golf Fundraiser

About this event
18 Holes of Golf
Golf Cart
Lunch
Beverages
Prizes & Raffles
Dinner & Awards
Memorial T-shirt
If you want to register with a group, please let us know so we can place you all together
DISCLAIMER
When you check out, there will be an additional tab that says;
"Help keep Zeffy free for Brian Scott Smallhorn Memorial Inc"
THIS IS SPECIFICALLY A DONATION TO THE WEBSITE.
To avoid paying additional fees, click down to OTHER.
You can still leave a donation to the website if you choose, or just add in $0"
Prizes & Raffles
Dinner & Awards
DISCLAIMER
When you check out, there will be an additional tab that says;
"Help keep Zeffy free for Brian Scott Smallhorn Memorial Inc"
THIS IS SPECIFICALLY A DONATION TO THE WEBSITE.
To avoid paying additional fees, click down to OTHER.
You can still leave a donation to the website if you choose, or just add in $0"
Please confirm your T-shirt size
DISCLAIMER
When you check out, there will be an additional tab that says;
"Help keep Zeffy free for Brian Scott Smallhorn Memorial Inc"
THIS IS SPECIFICALLY A DONATION TO THE WEBSITE.
To avoid paying additional fees, click down to OTHER.
You can still leave a donation to the website if you choose, or just add in $0"
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!