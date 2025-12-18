A Fathers Voice Matters

A Fathers Voice Matters

The Hub For Youth - Lawrence County Youth Initiative

🥜 #2 Nuts for Christmas -Butterstick Bakery Bundles
$5

🥜 #2 Nuts for Christmas- Banana Nut Bread,, Crockpot Candy, homemade turtle candy, &  bakery gift card $15

🥨 #6 Snackle Box -Butterstick Bakery Bundles
$5

🥨 #6 Snackle Box- LARGE gingerbread man filled with assorted treats! M&M cookies, cornflake candy, Christmas crack, wedding cookies, trail mix, seasoned crackers, crockpot candy. $35

👩‍🍳 #12 Baker’s Gunna Bake -Butterstick Bakery Bundles
$5

👩‍🍳 #12 Baker’s Gunna Bake - Rhoden’s Surplus 

Gnome ceramic measuring spoons, Butterstick Cookie Mix, Glass Canister, @morganJones recipe book, fresh baked M&M cookies, glass saucer plate. $30


Photography Session with Bar Ranch Studio
$5

30 Minute Session with 10 images are good for senior, maternity, engagement, etc. Weddings, newborns, boudoir, travel destinations are all excluded

Custom- Made Wood Christmas Tree Decor - Megan Durbin
$5

Custom- Made Wood Christmas Tree Decor - Megan Durbin

The Local Grind Coffee- Community ($25 Value)
$5

The Local Grind Coffee- Community ($25 Value)

Brow Waxing - RaineyJoBeauty
$5

Brow Waxing - RaineyJoBeauty

3 Pack Bath Salts - Bare Root
$5

3 Pack Bath Salts - Bare Root

2 Bath Soap - Bare Root
$5

3 Pack Bath Soap - Bare Root

Shelton Outdoors - 1 - $10 Gift card (1 Winner)
$5

Shelton Outdoors - 1 - $10 Gift card

Volcano Candle - That's So Cute Boutique
$5

Volcano Candle - That's So Cute Boutique

($229 Value) TORO - Cordless Blower - Muddy Waters
$5

($229 Value) TORO - Cordless Blower - Muddy Waters

The Poppy Shop - $20 Gift Card - Samantha Alexander
$5

The Poppy Shop - $20 Gift Card - Samantha Alexander

Bobby Rai's Sorts and Gri$100 value - $25 each (4 winners)
$5

Bobby Rai's Sorts and Gri$100 value - $25 each (4 winners) - $25 per peson

Free's Tees 2 Freshies - Bundle
$5

Free's Tees 2 Freshies - Bundle

The Flowering Farmhouse - Body Lotion and Bath Salt
$5

The Flowering Farmhouse - Body Lotion and Bath Salt - (Sugared Strawberries & Bath Salt with Rose petals)

Justin & Taylor Horton ($50 Gift Card)
$5

Teas, Shakes, & Coffee

Red Land Cotton - All American Throw Blanket ($175 Value)
$5

All American Throw Blanket ($175 Value)

Alliteration Plus - $10 Cash Reward
$5

Alliteration Plus - $10 Cash Reward

Nails For You - Acrylic Set w/gel ($70)
$5

Nails For You - Acrylic Set w/gel

Mel's Steakhouse - $15
$5

Mel's Steakhouse - $15

Vita Nova - $25 gift card
$5

Vita Nova - $25 gift card + Throw and Brownies

