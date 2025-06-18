First Annual Cake Picnic

For guests 16+ ticket allows access to our to Picnic Area and all the benefits. Plus on day of event, guest will drop off an UNCUT cake between 1-3pm and sign up for a 10 minute time slot in the cake room (first come first served) where they can choose from different slices of cake for however many slices their cake contributed. Event staff will determine the slices of your UNCUT cake upon drop off and give you a ticket for how many slices you can get during your time slot. Event staff will cut and display cake for you. *If guests buy this ticket but do not drop off a cake, there will be no access to the cake room permitted but they can still enjoy full access to Picnic Area*

