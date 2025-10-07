First Annual Drew Wynne Foundation Golf Tournament

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About this event
Redeemable anywhere!
Redeemable anywhere. Max 1 pack / foursome.
Enter to win top prizes like golf gear, Pro Shop cards, or DWF experiences—drawn post-round! Supports entrepreneurs making real impact.
6x chances at great prizes! Perfect team buy—support our mission with every ticket.
12x chances at great prizes! Perfect team buy—support our mission with every ticket.
Split the pot 50/50—pot grows with sales! Half to winner, half to DWF.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!