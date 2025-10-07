Drew Wynne Foundation

Hosted by

Drew Wynne Foundation

About this event

First Annual Drew Wynne Foundation Golf Tournament

2110 Maybank Hwy

Charleston, SC 29412, USA

Single Mulligan
$5

Redeemable anywhere!

Mulligan Pack (4 shots)
$20

Redeemable anywhere. Max 1 pack / foursome.

Raffle Ticket (2 tickets)
$10

Enter to win top prizes like golf gear, Pro Shop cards, or DWF experiences—drawn post-round! Supports entrepreneurs making real impact.

Raffle Ticket (5 tickets)
$20

6x chances at great prizes! Perfect team buy—support our mission with every ticket.

Raffle Pack (10 Tickets)
$50

12x chances at great prizes! Perfect team buy—support our mission with every ticket.

50/50 Raffle
$5

Split the pot 50/50—pot grows with sales! Half to winner, half to DWF.

Add a donation for Drew Wynne Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!