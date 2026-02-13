Florida Armored Combat Incorporated

Hosted by

Florida Armored Combat Incorporated

About this event

"Enchanted Knights" First Annual Fundraising Gala and Awards Banquet

702 E Orange St

Lakeland, FL 33801, USA

Early Bird Admission
$125
Available until May 30

Includes admission to gala for one person and 4 course buffet with hors d'oeuvres, salad, dinner, and dessert.

2 drink tickets

Dancing

Silent auction 

"Dance with a Knight" auction

Live armor and weapons demos!

Standard Admission
$150

Includes admission to gala for one person and 4 course buffet with hors d'oeuvres, salad, dinner, and dessert.

2 drink tickets

Dancing

Silent auction 

"Dance with a Knight" auction

Live armor and weapons demos!

Seat at the Founder's Table
$300

Includes admission to gala for one person and 4 course buffet with hors d'oeuvres, salad, dinner, and dessert.

Reserved VIP seat at the Founder's Table, where you will be seated with at least 2 founding members of FAC.

2 drink tickets

Dancing

Silent auction 

"Dance with a Knight" auction

Live armor and weapons demos!

Count’s Companions Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Sponsors at this level have their choice of: 2 tickets to the gala, plus 2 custom banners featuring your business logo or other message that will be displayed on a table during the gala, and will be given to sponsor after as a memento; OR a quarter page ad in the printed gala program, and a 45 min. in-person appearance by a Knight in armor for an event or commercial filming. Terms and conditions apply.

Lords and Ladies Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Sponsors at this level have their choice of: 4 tickets to the gala, plus 2 custom banners featuring your business logo or other message that will be displayed on a table during the gala, and will be given to sponsor after as a memento; OR a half page ad in the printed gala program, and a 90 min. in-person appearance by a Knight in armor for an event or commercial filming. Terms and conditions apply.

Earl of Earnestness Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Sponsors at this level receive: 4 tickets to the gala, plus 2 custom banners featuring your business logo or other message that will be displayed on a table during the gala, and will be given to sponsor after as a memento; a half page ad in the printed gala program, and a Knight will fight in your honor during the gala exhibition matches. You will receive a 4k video of your selected Knight matches about 30 days after the gala.

Marquis of the March Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Sponsors at this level receive: 6 tickets to the gala, plus 2 custom banners featuring your business logo or other message that will be displayed on a table during the gala, and will be given to sponsor after as a memento; a full page ad in the printed gala program, a 2 hour in-person appearance by a Knight in armor for an event or commercial filming (terms and conditions apply), and 2 Knights will fight in your honor during the gala exhibition matches. You will receive a 4k video of your selected Knight matches about 30 days after the gala.

Drink Ticket
$10

Good for 1 additional beverage. Limit 5 per person.

Add a donation for Florida Armored Combat Incorporated

$

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