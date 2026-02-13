"Enchanted Knights" First Annual Fundraising Gala and Awards Banquet

About this event
Includes admission to gala for one person and 4 course buffet with hors d'oeuvres, salad, dinner, and dessert.
2 drink tickets
Dancing
Silent auction
"Dance with a Knight" auction
Live armor and weapons demos!
Includes admission to gala for one person and 4 course buffet with hors d'oeuvres, salad, dinner, and dessert.
2 drink tickets
Dancing
Silent auction
"Dance with a Knight" auction
Live armor and weapons demos!
Includes admission to gala for one person and 4 course buffet with hors d'oeuvres, salad, dinner, and dessert.
Reserved VIP seat at the Founder's Table, where you will be seated with at least 2 founding members of FAC.
2 drink tickets
Dancing
Silent auction
"Dance with a Knight" auction
Live armor and weapons demos!
Sponsors at this level have their choice of: 2 tickets to the gala, plus 2 custom banners featuring your business logo or other message that will be displayed on a table during the gala, and will be given to sponsor after as a memento; OR a quarter page ad in the printed gala program, and a 45 min. in-person appearance by a Knight in armor for an event or commercial filming. Terms and conditions apply.
Sponsors at this level have their choice of: 4 tickets to the gala, plus 2 custom banners featuring your business logo or other message that will be displayed on a table during the gala, and will be given to sponsor after as a memento; OR a half page ad in the printed gala program, and a 90 min. in-person appearance by a Knight in armor for an event or commercial filming. Terms and conditions apply.
Sponsors at this level receive: 4 tickets to the gala, plus 2 custom banners featuring your business logo or other message that will be displayed on a table during the gala, and will be given to sponsor after as a memento; a half page ad in the printed gala program, and a Knight will fight in your honor during the gala exhibition matches. You will receive a 4k video of your selected Knight matches about 30 days after the gala.
Sponsors at this level receive: 6 tickets to the gala, plus 2 custom banners featuring your business logo or other message that will be displayed on a table during the gala, and will be given to sponsor after as a memento; a full page ad in the printed gala program, a 2 hour in-person appearance by a Knight in armor for an event or commercial filming (terms and conditions apply), and 2 Knights will fight in your honor during the gala exhibition matches. You will receive a 4k video of your selected Knight matches about 30 days after the gala.
Good for 1 additional beverage. Limit 5 per person.
$
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