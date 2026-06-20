City Blossoms Inc's First Annual Gala "Harvest Elegance"

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy an elegant evening featuring a farm to table dinner prepared with locally grown produce from City Blossoms Urban Farms, beautiful floral displays grown by our volunteers, entertainment, silent auction opportunities, and inspiring stories of community impact. Your attendance directly supports programs serving teens with disabilities, seniors, and families experiencing financial hardship.
Provide a complimentary gala ticket for a senior, volunteer, educator, or community member who may not otherwise be able to attend. Your generosity helps ensure Harvest Elegance is accessible while supporting City Blossoms' mission.
Includes:
Includes:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!