A fall-themed invitation for a Harvest Elegance Fundraiser Gala on October 9, 2026, in St. Louis, MO, features sunflowers and autumn leaves in the foreground and event details in the background.
City Blossoms Inc

Hosted by

City Blossoms Inc

About this event

City Blossoms Inc's First Annual Gala "Harvest Elegance"

3570 Adie Rd

St Ann, MO 63074, USA

General Admission
$125

Enjoy an elegant evening featuring a farm to table dinner prepared with locally grown produce from City Blossoms Urban Farms, beautiful floral displays grown by our volunteers, entertainment, silent auction opportunities, and inspiring stories of community impact. Your attendance directly supports programs serving teens with disabilities, seniors, and families experiencing financial hardship.

Sponsor a Guest Ticket
$125

Provide a complimentary gala ticket for a senior, volunteer, educator, or community member who may not otherwise be able to attend. Your generosity helps ensure Harvest Elegance is accessible while supporting City Blossoms' mission.

🌻 Community Table Sponsor
$1,000

Includes:

  • Reserved table for 8 guests
  • Recognition in the event program
  • Recognition during the event
  • Support for City Blossoms programs serving teens with disabilities, seniors, and families experiencing food insecurity
🌿 Harvest Sponsor
$2,500

Includes:

  • Reserved premium table for 8 guests
  • Logo in event program
  • Recognition on event signage
  • Recognition on City Blossoms social media
  • Verbal recognition during the gala
🌟 Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
  • Premium seating for 8 guests
  • Prominent logo placement in event materials
  • Recognition on event signage
  • Recognition on social media and website
  • Verbal recognition during the gala
  • Opportunity to provide promotional materials at the event
Add a donation for City Blossoms Inc

$

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