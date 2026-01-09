First Annual Golf Tournament 2026 - Sponsor

Hosted by
About this event
Company logo and name on 4 holes. Company logo and name on website and social media. Foursome entry with 4 golfer gift bags
Company logo and name on 2 holes. Company logo and name on website and social media. Twosome entry with 2 golfer gift bags
Company logo and name on 1 holes. Company name on website and social media. 1 Single Golfer entries with 1 golfer gift bag.
Your name on 1 hole.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!